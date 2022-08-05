Days before the start of school, EBR adds 139 'teacher coaches' back into the classroom

Read on www.wbrz.com
Related
wbrz.com
It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts
School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
wbrz.com
An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year
BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
brproud.com
Improvements for the School District of Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central School District is expanding several campuses and will work on increasing phonics this school year. “Central is a true community school system,” says Central’s Superintendent, Jason Fountain. All five schools of the Central community school system, are getting ready for some major...
brproud.com
Diocese of Catholic Schools prepares for an open campus this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools is preparing for an open campus this year. Approximately 30 schools strong with around 14,000 students, the Diocese of Catholic Schools of Baton Rouge’s mission statement defines its current endeavor with the following words, “Catholic schools will be unified models of Catholic identity by creating and sustaining a positive catholic culture among all stakeholders.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
EBR Councilman provides hundreds of students with free school supplies and haircuts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As East Baton Rouge Parish students prepare to head back to local classrooms on Monday, August 8, one organization used the weekend to make sure students would have everything they needed – including confidence. At District Five’s ‘Back to School Giveaway,’ officials provided...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
brproud.com
Back to School: West Feliciana Parish School District celebrates new school, makes safety upgrades
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish 2022-2023 school year is ringing in many changes. West Feliciana Parish School District Superintendent Hollis Milton said he is most excited about Baines Elementary School moving to a brand new building. “This school is replacing the old Baines Elementary, it...
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
DOTD informs drivers of school bus safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.
theadvocate.com
MLK group investing in dream of graduates, schoolchildren
Derrick Gibson Jr. is a recent graduate, but he attended the Zachary MLK Committee Back-to-School Bash to receive a scholarship representative of an investment in the continued dream of college and a promising career. The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr....
wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
brproud.com
WBRSO: Think before sharing children’s back-to-school photos online
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As students in West Baton Rouge Parish head back to the classrooms on Monday, the sheriff’s office is reminding parents to keep their child’s personal information limited on social media. “Back-to-school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often revealing personal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Ice cream truck, student checkups available at BRG back-to-school bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students going back to school can get sports physicals, checkups, and more at Baton Rouge General’s Back-to-School Bash. The hospital, along with Open Health Care Clinic, will also have blood glucose screenings and COVID-19 vaccines available. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus of Park Medical Academy at 2680 Bogan Walk.
Non-profit holds prayer camp for students amid recent acts of violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit is aiming to unite the community through prayer and service amid recent acts of violence around the community and across the country. Save Our Sons, an organization based in Port Allen, held a prayer camp on Saturday, Aug. 6. Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and other violent crimes happening around the Capitol Region, organizers say we’re facing a lot of uncertainties as thousands of kids prepare to return to school next week.
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
New gender policy has people in the LGBTQ+ community outraged
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has recently implemented a policy regarding sexual identity in schools.
brproud.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
theadvocate.com
New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university
The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System charted a course for its Baton Rouge campus' summer graduates Friday by describing how he went from predominantly White rural Iowa to running one of the nation's key historically Black universities. Growing up as an orphan in Iowa, Dennis Shields told the...
wbrz.com
MORE: Kids at center of shocking abuse case lived in dilapidated compound, raped by foster parent
BATON ROUGE – An alleged pedophile housed the foster children he is accused of molesting and raping in an older mobile home adjoining a crumbling raised house – held together with what appeared to be amateur remodeling work. Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested Thursday after complaints he raped...
KPLC TV
Child Care P-EBT available
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pandemic EBT benefits will be issued to eligible children ages 0-5. The La. Department of Children and Family Services announced Thursday, Aug. 4, that families on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can receive P-EBT benefits for their children ages 0-5. Children must have also lived...
Comments / 0