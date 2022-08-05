ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Final arguments made in SC death penalty trial

By Kelsey Sanchez
wach.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wach.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Columbia attempted murder suspect turns himself in

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — An attempted murder suspect is in custody after he turned himself in, according to Irmo police. Officials say Malik Rashoid Canty, 25, of Columbia S.C. is charged with burglary in the first degree, attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence of high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Irmo Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Malik Rashoid Canty in connection with an attempted murder. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Two minors injured in Fairfield County drive-by shooting. Canty is also being charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
IRMO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
State
South Carolina State
Richland County, SC
Government
wach.com

4-year-old shot on Cindy Drive, officials investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the finger. According to police, the incident happened inside a home on Cindy Drive around 11 a.m Monday. Officials say investigators are working to determine the circumstances and how the child was...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Woman arrested in deadly Sumter maintenance shop shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man found in his Sumter County maintenance shop. Deputies have arrested and charged Priscilla Graves, 30, with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit armed...
SUMTER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
wach.com

Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Suspect arrested in deadly Broad River Road shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested in Sunday's deadly shooting at a convenience store on Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Byron Lewie has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies were called to the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Capital Punishment#On Death Row#Justice
live5news.com

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

SC deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders. Sanders has been missing for the past six months. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Gentle giant:' Family friend remembers Sumter hospital worker killed after knee to groin. Deputies say Sanders was reported...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WDEL 1150AM

Bidens planning South Carolina vacation

The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
wach.com

School resource officers undergo crisis intervention training

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A week from today, many school districts will be back in class, or will be just hours away from heading back. Richland is one of those areas. A big part of any school year are resource officers. Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department got...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy