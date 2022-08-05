Final arguments made in SC death penalty trial

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — An attempted murder suspect is in custody after he turned himself in, according to Irmo police. Officials say Malik Rashoid Canty, 25, of Columbia S.C. is charged with burglary in the first degree, attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence of high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

IRMO, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO