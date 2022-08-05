Final arguments made in SC death penalty trial

Read on wach.com
Columbia attempted murder suspect turns himself in
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — An attempted murder suspect is in custody after he turned himself in, according to Irmo police. Officials say Malik Rashoid Canty, 25, of Columbia S.C. is charged with burglary in the first degree, attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence of high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Child shot on Cindy Drive, Special Victims Unit investigating in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said that a four-year old was shot in the finger Monday morning. Police say this happened at a home on Cindy Drive, which is near Farrow Road and I-20, at around 11 A.M. The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
NC sheriff receives feedback online after decision to put AR-15s in schools
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A sheriff in North Carolina is receiving feedback online – both positive and negative – after deciding to put AR-15 rifles on school grounds. In a nearly five-minute Facebook Live video, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said county School Resource Officers will...
Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Irmo Police Department is searching for 25-year-old Malik Rashoid Canty in connection with an attempted murder. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Two minors injured in Fairfield County drive-by shooting. Canty is also being charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and...
4-year-old shot on Cindy Drive, officials investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the finger. According to police, the incident happened inside a home on Cindy Drive around 11 a.m Monday. Officials say investigators are working to determine the circumstances and how the child was...
Suspect in violent Sunday morning Irmo attack, shooting turns himself in
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police say a suspect wanted in a weekend shooting incident has turned himself in Monday morning. 25-year-old Malik Canty now faces an attempted murder charge, among others, for a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Police said they were called to Irmo Village Apartments (700...
Woman arrested in deadly Sumter maintenance shop shooting
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man found in his Sumter County maintenance shop. Deputies have arrested and charged Priscilla Graves, 30, with one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit armed...
Argument led to fatal shooting at Broad River Road gas station, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Wrong way driver dies in Orangeburg County collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision happened after a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction in Orangeburg County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia man wanted on attempted murder charge by Irmo police. Master Trooper David Jones says the...
Suspect arrested in deadly Broad River Road shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested in Sunday's deadly shooting at a convenience store on Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Byron Lewie has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies were called to the...
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Coroner identifies victim killed in Richland County shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the victim that was killed in a shooting at the CK Mart at 2624 Broad River Road on Sunday, August 7. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Savion J. Fonville, 23, of...
Cayce Police, Richland County Sheriff's Department, unveil dog therapy initiative
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department and Cayce Police Department have announced on Monday a new joint dog therapy initiative. This initiative, officials say, will take two dogs and train them for therapeutic purposes in the community. The dogs, Hudson and Leona were donated to...
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
SC deputies searching for missing Orangeburg County man
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders. Sanders has been missing for the past six months. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 'Gentle giant:' Family friend remembers Sumter hospital worker killed after knee to groin. Deputies say Sanders was reported...
Bidens planning South Carolina vacation
The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
School resource officers undergo crisis intervention training
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A week from today, many school districts will be back in class, or will be just hours away from heading back. Richland is one of those areas. A big part of any school year are resource officers. Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department got...
Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
SC traffic signals in Columbia not working properly due to possible lightning strike
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Traffic engineers believe a traffic signal malfunction at the intersection of Bull and Lady Streets could have been caused by lightning that struck a power pole. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Two minors injured in Fairfield County drive-by shooting. The Columbia Police Department is monitoring...
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
