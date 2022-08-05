Workers making progress on University Lakes cleaning project

Read on www.wbrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
brproud.com
Fallen trees blocks left lane at Gross Tete on I-10 east
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fallen trees have blocked the left lane at mile marker 142 on Interstate 10 east Sunday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that congestion is minimal. To find an alternate route, click here.
wbrz.com
Back to school fun, just be careful in the sun
Back to school is here and that means recess is BACK! Children are excited to get back to hanging out with their friends and playing on the playground. While outdoor activities are fun and a great way to get some exercise in, playground equipment could become extremely hot sitting in the sun.
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Crews simultaneously responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs, no injuries reported
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Fire crews responded to two possible fires in Denham Springs Monday afternoon, both of which left no injuries. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #5 said crews responded to a possible fire at Taco Bell on Juban Road. After crews arrived, only light smoke was found in the lobby. The fire district said no fire was discovered and an electrician was called.
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
brproud.com
New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
postsouth.com
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history
A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
RELATED PEOPLE
wbrz.com
Boil advisory issued for two Denham Springs subdivisions Friday
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory was issued Friday evening for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish after a water main broke. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs are the only areas affected by the advisory.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a Sunday, August 7 crash occurred on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or...
wbrz.com
It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts
School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
theadvocate.com
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ascension Parish Council to consider possible ban on controversial drug Kratom
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Council introduced an ordinance during a meeting on Aug. 4 to regulate the sale and use of the controversial drug Kratom. According to the Department of Justice & Drug Enforcement Administration, Kratom is an herbal substance that can be taken as a pill, powder or brewed as a tea.
wbrz.com
HOA hoping to net $800k to turn tennis courts into homes in BR neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – A quiet, upscale enclave is hoping to net nearly $1,000,000 by selling and possibly subdividing its tennis courts. The courts in the Walden subdivision were listed Friday for $800,000. According to a Realtor.com listing, the property is just shy of 1.5 acres and is a “huge opportunity” for someone to subdivide.
wbrz.com
An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year
BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree down on I-10 at Acadian
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is reporting a tree has fallen down on I-10 westbound at Acadian blocking the two right lanes. Drivers should expect delays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CF Industries announces $198.5 million carbon capture project at Donaldsonville complex
CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it says is the largest ammonia production facility in the world. According to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development, the...
wbrz.com
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
brproud.com
Mosquitoes in local parishes test positive for West Nile Virus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The West Nile Virus is showing up across the area in various parishes including East Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish. There have been 15 positive samples collected by Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control this year. The most recent...
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
Comments / 0