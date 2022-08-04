Read on www.wtok.com
WTOK-TV
Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board supports bond issue
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority Resident Advisory Board announced its support for the $34 million Meridian school bond issue. The school bond election will be Tuesday, Aug. 9. Eight out of the 9 members read a prepared statement at a news conference Monday to show their support.
WTOK-TV
Greater Meridian Health Clinic reaches out during National Health Centers Week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic is celebrating National Health Centers Week. The agency offered free health screenings and care packages Monday at LOVE’s Kitchen. “We want to let the community know that we’re here,” said GMHC CEO Wilbert Jones. “We want to make sure that we...
WTOK-TV
Rainy start to your back to school forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Most of us saw scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area and it is going to be another similar day for your back-to-school commute tomorrow. As you are heading out the door, we should remain mostly dry across much of our area, but we will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to work their way into our area in the afternoon. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the second half of the day and a couple of extra water bottles as the heat is going to be an issue. Temperatures will sit in the lower 90s but feel like temperatures can range in the upper 90s and possibly even over 100 degrees.
WTOK-TV
Afternoon thunderstorms expected Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is the first full week of school for the start of the new school year. A very beautiful day is ahead, but you want to plan and prepare for the heat and some late afternoon storms. We are expecting a high near 90 degrees today. So, be sure to stay hydrated throughout the day, and pack extra water bottles for the kids all week. The heat does stick around tomorrow also despite our high temperatures falling below average it is still important to practice heat safety tips.
kicks96news.com
More COVID Deaths Reported Locally
There’ve been three more local COVID deaths. The latest update from the State Health Department shows no deaths in the past week in this part of central Mississippi but the week before, two people died in Neshoba County and one in Attala. And in the past week, there’ve been 129 new COVID cases in Attala, 110 in Neshoba and 55 new cases in Leake County. All three counties are among the 35 in Mississippi classified as having high community levels of COVID.
Jackson Free Press
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public School District goes back to school
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -School bells are ringing, and halls are filling up with students in the Meridian School District. Students made their way to the classroom this morning as it was the first day of school. Backpacks, notebooks, and smiling faces are things a student must have as school gets...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: horses helping special needs kids
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Nicholas Brooks went to a ranch to talk with a woman that rescued horses to help special needs kids. Kim Blanton has been around horses her whole life – taking care of them because they took care of her when she was going through a rough time.
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County gets grant to help replace bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $334,270 grant to assist the Choctaw County Commission in replacing a bridge that was closed after being damaged by a flood in 2022. The Community Development Block Grant urgent need funds will restore access to the Lake Lavada neighborhood near...
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
Weekend has been deadly for Mississippi city after two murders in less than 24 hours
It has been a deadly weekend for one Mississippi city after police have responded to two murders in two days. WTOK in Meridian reports that investigators have been busy after one man was found dead Friday night and another person was shot and killed Saturday night,. On Friday, one man...
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault, Grand Larceny, and Many Burglaries in Attala and Leake
SAMANTHA H ALEXANDER, 28, of Ethel, Grand Larceny, ACSO. Bond $5,000. JENNARA D BOLLIN, 27, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0. TIMOTHY BRAY, 33, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Chief of Police / Sheriff, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $20,000, $10,000, $1,000, $1,000.
WTOK-TV
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Zy’Kerioun Brown is still searching for answers after the five-year-old was killed a year ago while lying on the couch in his own living room. The family held a gathering and balloon release in memory of Brown. “It’s good for the family...
Neshoba Democrat
3 arrested for Fairgrounds truck theft
Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a truck from the Neshoba County Fairgrounds that is connected to multiple burglaries with further charges potentially pending, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Braden Robert Townsend, 18, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony taking...
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
WTOK-TV
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss head into the 2022 season hoping to match last year’s historic 10-win season in 2021. It was the Rebels’ first 10-win regular season in the history of the football program. Ole Miss accomplished several highs last season as they won all seven home games for the first time in 29 years in finishing 11th in the final College Coaches Football Poll. Kiffin will have his hands full replacing 14 starters to fill several big holes on both sides of the ball. Kiffin has holes to fill in several spots, but his main focus is finding a quarterback. Ole Miss opens the season on September 3, as they will host Troy University.
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County
JERRY SPIVEY, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ALEX ANDREW TALBERT, 32, of Forest, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. MICHAEL RENWICK TARKINGTON, 36, of Fort Worth, TX, DUI – Other Substance. Bond $1,500. BOBBY THOMAS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $800. BRADEN...
WTOK-TV
Knights football returns to the Kingdom
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MHSAA football has returned as schools are now holding their first practices of the week and one of those teams was West Lauderdale as the Knights finally returned to the Kingdom. The Knights had a successful season last year as they made it to the post...
