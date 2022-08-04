MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Most of us saw scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area and it is going to be another similar day for your back-to-school commute tomorrow. As you are heading out the door, we should remain mostly dry across much of our area, but we will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to work their way into our area in the afternoon. Make sure you pack an umbrella for the second half of the day and a couple of extra water bottles as the heat is going to be an issue. Temperatures will sit in the lower 90s but feel like temperatures can range in the upper 90s and possibly even over 100 degrees.

