Police looking for 2 suspects involved in Pacifica tobacco business burglary

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago

PACIFICA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two suspects are at large after a burglary at a tobacco retail business, the Pacifica Police Department announced in a press release. Police are looking for two men who burglarized the business located at Eureka Square Shopping Center.

The incident happened Wednesday around 5:20 a.m. in the area of 20 Eureka Dr. Police said two unidentified suspects forced entry at the front of the business.

The first suspect was described as a Black adult wearing a dark green “Oakland Athletics” sweatshirt, sweatpants, and multi-colored Nike shoes. The second suspect is a Black adult wearing a red and white head covering, black and red speckled jacket, black mask, black shirt, and black pants.

Police ask anyone with information in regards to the incident or the location of the two suspects to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Case number is 22-2102.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

