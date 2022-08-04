Read on 1190kex.iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Announces Closures and Schedule Changes
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Game and Parks announces a few closures and schedule changes for northwest, north-central Nebraska parks. On September 6th, the state's tallest waterfall will be closed until May 2023. Smith Falls State Park will be getting a new 500-foot walkway, leading to the site of the waterfall.
Black Knight Magnum at Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair is quickly approaching, August 11th through the 21st. Throughout that time, CASE IH will have the Black Knight Magnum 380 on display. This will be featured near the gate entrance by the tractor pull area on the fairgrounds. A fun fact about this tractor is that the tires are made by Titan Tire only about a mile away from the Iowa State Fairgrounds! Be sure to check it out, as well as give Bob and Andy a listen on The Big Show on the 16th and 17th of the fair when they are stationed in front of the tractor pull.
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
Drive-thrus have been a staple in America for decades, offering convenience and cheap eats. Experts believe the first drive-thru in the country opened in Springfield, Missouri in 1947: Red's Giant Hamburg. Ever since this trendsetting moment, thousands of restaurants and chains carved out their identity by providing drive-thru services. That's...
'Sounded Like A Gunshot': Moon Roof Shattered In Arizona Car Wash
A quick drive through the car wash turned into a disaster for one Arizona resident. AZ Family reported that Denise DeMarco has taken her car to the car wash several times before, but this time was much different. DeMarco explained, "When I got to the dryer section, I heard what...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
Diversion Program Regulations Revised Under New State Law
It is no longer mandatory for someone participating in a criminal justice system "diversion program" in Rhode Island to submit a DNA sample. State Representative Leonela Felix of Pawtucket said she introduced the bill that became law this summer on behalf of the Rhode Island Judiciary. Felix says she personally...
Louisiana State Police First In Nation Approved To Use Rapid DNA Technology
The Louisiana State Police is the first agency in the nation to receive FBI approval for rapid DNA operations. The technology allows DNA samples from a qualifying arrested suspect to be rapidly compared with evidence samples. The 90-minute process is intended to keep a wanted suspect from being released before...
Fireworks At Alabama Baseball Game Launch Into Crowd Creating Chaos
There was a firework malfunction after a minor league baseball game in Alabama and the video is now going viral. Here's the moment that the The Rocket City Trash Pandas’ end of game fireworks started launching into the crowd, sending everyone running.
Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods
A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In North Carolina
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
Utah Man Arrested For Stealing Excavator And Digging Up Store Parking Lot
A Utah man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing an excavator from a construction site. The Salt Lake City Police Department said that the suspect, 46-year-old Omar Ortega, found the excavator, which had been left running, at a construction site and drove it about a mile to a grocery store parking lot.
New York Subway Conductor Sends Passengers Off With Uplifting Message
Usually, we only see or hear horror stories from the subways in New York, but not this time. This conductor wanted to kick people's day off on a positive note, and he did just that.
