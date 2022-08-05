St. Mary now offering Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment

Read on lowerbuckstimes.com
St. Mary Medical Center announces new president, chief medical officer
Langhorne’s St. Mary Medical Center, part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, recently announced its new leadership duo. On July 1, Dr. Michael Magro, DO, MBA, FACOI, stepped into the role of the hospital’s president, while Dr. Edward O’Dell, DO, FACOI became the chief medical officer. Both were already...
St. Mary recognized as a 2022-23 Best Hospital
Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic recently announced that St. Mary Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report — the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice — as a 2022-23 Best Hospital. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in the 33rd year, are...
Family Service receives grant to support children’s mental health counseling
Family Service Association of Bucks County recently received a Bucks Innovation & Improvement Grant of $12,500 from Foundations Community Partnership to address a growing issue. According to data from Family Service’s Call Center, children in every socioeconomic group across Bucks County are experiencing unprecedented mental health challenges. Many of these...
