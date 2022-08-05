Read on www.chronline.com
Related
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Keep Snaza as Lewis County Sheriff
I was Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza's biggest critic eight years ago in the 2014 election. For the longest time, I thought that Rob Snaza was not good for Lewis County and that he would be just another politician that didn't care about us or bring any kind of change to our community. However, fast forward eight years and I can personally tell you that I am Rob Snaza's biggest supporter.
KXRO.com
First free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in US placed on Pacific County coast
Tokeland has a new tsunami evacuation tower, and it’s the first of its kind. Washington Emergency Management Division shared that this structure is the first free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States. Located in Tokeland and built by the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, they used internal funds...
Chronicle
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
Chronicle
Centralia Has Another New Dollar General Store
The Dollar General store located at 1417 Harrison Ave. in Centralia is now open for business, according to a news release from the company. It is located in the Fords Prairie neighborhood and is now the third Dollar General in Centralia and the eighth overall in Lewis County. The company...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus
OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Chronicle
Centralia Educators Kick Off Back to School Supply Drive
Local educators kicked off Centralia’s annual Back To School Supply Drive last Friday and Saturday at Walmart in Chehalis. Holly Abbarno, an eighth grade math teacher at Centralia Middle School, said though the bus was only at Walmart for two days, anyone interested in donating can still do so.
Chronicle
Retired Firefighters in Littlerock ‘Keep Tradition Alive’ Through Makeshift Museum
In a garage near Littlerock sits the second firetruck to ever be used by Olympia firefighters, among other decommissioned trucks, gear and most importantly, a couple dozen firefighters who have worked to create this makeshift museum. Retired firefighters continued to trickle in throughout the late morning. On their badges, Tumwater,...
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
Chronicle
Winlock Pickersfest Returns for 20th Year
On the first weekend of August each year, Winolequa Park is home to one of Lewis County’s most unique festivals, where musicians sport shirts with the unmistakable logo of a chicken playing a banjo: the Winlock Pickersfest. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Mossyrock Blueberry Festival; Antique Fest; Winlock Pickersfest
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Aug. 5 through 7 in Downtown Centralia; Fri: 3 to 7 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be an outdoor vintage flea market that will include “vintage,...
thejoltnews.com
Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation
In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
Weekend carpenter builds custom cabins, furniture too, on the Washington coast
Toby Friesen figured out as a young father raising three kids that he needed a beach rental. Not just to have as a getaway for everyone, but as an income-producing investment for his family’s future. That was nine years ago. One by one, Friesen found less-than-perfect, but unique coastal...
Chronicle
Another Round of Heat Hits Lewis County This Weekend
Lewis County had a much-needed reprieve from the heat this week, but with high temperatures back in the weather forecast through the weekend, health advisers encourage residents to do what they can to stay cool and hydrated. As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service’s Seattle office was forecasting that...
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
kptv.com
House destroyed, cat dies in Longview fire
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A house was destroyed in a three-alarm fire early Saturday morning in Longview, according to the Longview Fire Department. LFD said at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, firefighters and police responded to the fire on Curtis Lane. Police officers who arrived first found everyone safely got out of the home. Officers also evacuated the house next door due to possible spread.
Chronicle
With Fatal Disease Reported Nearby, Rabbits Will Not Be Allowed at the Southwest Washington Fair
One week after news of the Southwest Washington Fair staff decision to not host poultry in order to prevent spread of bird flu, Lewis County Parks and Recreation Director Connie Riker made a similar announcement regarding rabbit exhibits this week. “I am sad to announce that we will not be...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Russell Lacey: 1964-2022
Russell Jon Lacey went home to be with his Savior on June 17, 2022. He was born Nov. 15, 1964, in Chehalis, Washington. He was survived by his son Dylan Jon Lacey, his brother Tony (Kay) Lacey and two step-children Natasha Galbreath and Devon Berry. He was Grandpa to Tristan Galbreath and Kira Berry. Also his surviving parents Arbor Lacey and Judy Boman, uncle Mike Lacey, uncle Chuck Lacey, uncle Herb (Linda)Johnson, and uncle Larry Jones.
Comments / 3