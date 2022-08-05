ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Keep Snaza as Lewis County Sheriff

I was Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza's biggest critic eight years ago in the 2014 election. For the longest time, I thought that Rob Snaza was not good for Lewis County and that he would be just another politician that didn't care about us or bring any kind of change to our community. However, fast forward eight years and I can personally tell you that I am Rob Snaza's biggest supporter.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
BUCODA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Has Another New Dollar General Store

The Dollar General store located at 1417 Harrison Ave. in Centralia is now open for business, according to a news release from the company. It is located in the Fords Prairie neighborhood and is now the third Dollar General in Centralia and the eighth overall in Lewis County. The company...
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Internal Services
Chronicle

Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus

OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Centralia Educators Kick Off Back to School Supply Drive

Local educators kicked off Centralia’s annual Back To School Supply Drive last Friday and Saturday at Walmart in Chehalis. Holly Abbarno, an eighth grade math teacher at Centralia Middle School, said though the bus was only at Walmart for two days, anyone interested in donating can still do so.
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
Chronicle

Winlock Pickersfest Returns for 20th Year

On the first weekend of August each year, Winolequa Park is home to one of Lewis County’s most unique festivals, where musicians sport shirts with the unmistakable logo of a chicken playing a banjo: the Winlock Pickersfest. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation

In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Another Round of Heat Hits Lewis County This Weekend

Lewis County had a much-needed reprieve from the heat this week, but with high temperatures back in the weather forecast through the weekend, health advisers encourage residents to do what they can to stay cool and hydrated. As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service’s Seattle office was forecasting that...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

House destroyed, cat dies in Longview fire

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A house was destroyed in a three-alarm fire early Saturday morning in Longview, according to the Longview Fire Department. LFD said at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, firefighters and police responded to the fire on Curtis Lane. Police officers who arrived first found everyone safely got out of the home. Officers also evacuated the house next door due to possible spread.
LONGVIEW, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey cautions Long Lake goers

Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Russell Lacey: 1964-2022

Russell Jon Lacey went home to be with his Savior on June 17, 2022. He was born Nov. 15, 1964, in Chehalis, Washington. He was survived by his son Dylan Jon Lacey, his brother Tony (Kay) Lacey and two step-children Natasha Galbreath and Devon Berry. He was Grandpa to Tristan Galbreath and Kira Berry. Also his surviving parents Arbor Lacey and Judy Boman, uncle Mike Lacey, uncle Chuck Lacey, uncle Herb (Linda)Johnson, and uncle Larry Jones.
CHEHALIS, WA

