I was Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza's biggest critic eight years ago in the 2014 election. For the longest time, I thought that Rob Snaza was not good for Lewis County and that he would be just another politician that didn't care about us or bring any kind of change to our community. However, fast forward eight years and I can personally tell you that I am Rob Snaza's biggest supporter.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO