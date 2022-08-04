2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming

WALLACE, Idaho (KLIX)-A North Dakota man was killed in fiery head-on crash Thursday morning on Interstate 90 in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the 72-year-old man was driving a 2021 Toyota van with a 69-year-old female passenger, also from North Dakota, when they crashed head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck pulling an empty dump trailer in a construction zone. Both vehicles caught on fire causing a wildland fire along the roadway, according to ISP. The female passenger of the van and the 72-year-old driver of the truck, from Kingston, were taken to area hospitals; the woman by helicopter. The crash blocked traffic for two hours while crews responded to the crash. ISP said the crash damaged the roadway requiring a detour be put in place until it is repaired. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire crews responded to the crash.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO