Recap: Ingredion Q2 Earnings
Ingredion INGR reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ingredion beat estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, helped by firm demand for its higher-priced clothing and accessories from affluent consumers in the United States and Europe despite decades-high inflation.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed a net $3.8 billion into stocks last quarter - and slashed its spending on buybacks to $1 billion
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. The investor's company was less active in the stock market and slowed its share buybacks. Berkshire posted double-digit increases in revenues and operating income. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a strong performance from its operating businesses, less activity in the stock...
Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings
SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings
Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings
Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Holly Energy Partners: Q2 Earnings Insights
Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $9.54 million from...
Argo Group International Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 22.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was down $16.00...
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat
Biohaven Pharmaceutical BHVN incurred a loss of $6.21 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79. The company had reported a loss of $3.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation and a few other non-cash expenses) in the second...
Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Luminar Technologies Q2 Earnings
Luminar Technologies LAZR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Luminar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $3.62 million from the same...
Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings
ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Recap: Prothena Corp Q2 Earnings
Prothena Corp PRTA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prothena Corp missed estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $-0.88 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was down $58.76 million from the same...
Analysts Just Slashed Their Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) EPS Numbers
Today is shaping up negative for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. The stock price has risen 9.1% to US$14.17 over the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.
HF Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Insights
HF Sinclair DINO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HF Sinclair beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $5.59 versus an estimate of $4.57. Revenue was up $6.58 billion from the same...
