Today is shaping up negative for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. The stock price has risen 9.1% to US$14.17 over the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO