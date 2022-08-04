ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Climate Point: Sinema says yes to climate bill. Billions for home upgrades included.

By Janet Wilson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=123N9M_0h5NfmcQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YALbr_0h5NfmcQ00
Kyrsten Sinema in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2018. Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and the environment. I’m Janet Wilson from Palm Springs, California.

A landmark climate and healthcare bill is headed for likely passage, after Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema said late Thursday that she would "move forward" on the sweeping package, giving Senate Democrats the votes they need to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

Sinema, the last Democratic holdout, said she negotiated the removal of a provision to increase taxes on carried interest targeting wealthy investors, resolving a key difference that held back her support, report USA Today's Joey Garrison and Dylan Wells.

Homeowners could receive thousands of dollars in incentives for new, energy efficient appliances, insulation and more under the $485 billion package — cash that experts say could revolutionize U.S. homes, per Kyle Bagenstose with USA Today.

Payouts could range from $14,000 for a whole-house retrofit to thousands of dollars for high-efficiency hot water heaters and HVAC units to hundreds for windows, doors and insulation.

Other individual incentives include a $7,500 tax credit for low- and middle-income purchasers of new electric vehicles and a $4,000 tax credit to buy a used electric vehicle. The package is a stunning turnaround from last month, as Bagenstose and Elizabeth Weise explain, when dreams for a major climate and energy bill appeared to have been crushed again.

One more vote

Democrats still needed one last vote for the package, and Sinema, a moderate, was an unknown because of her history of rejecting carried interest taxes proposed to fund it, as the Arizona Republic's Joan Meiners reported. But in-state climate activists predicted she would vote in favor of the plan due to its incentives for Arizonans and the rest of the public.

Proponents claim the bill will slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by the end of this decade — shy of what science says is needed to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but a major step.

There are other concerns: Conservative Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, also won a concession that new coastal oil and gas drilling would need to be approved before wind leases, per USA Today's Ledyard King, and environmental justice activists say poor neighborhoods hit hardest by air and water pollution could suffer more.

No kidding

As a Californian who loves New England, I was struck by the story of a Paradise, California, family who lost their home in a devastating wildfire, and who have now moved to Vermont.

“I don’t want a tornado. I don’t want a hurricane. I don’t want a flood. I don’t want a fire,” said Ellie Holden. “As you are looking at a map of the United States, you can basically put an X through the whole western part of the country.”

“I felt excited to go to a new place and be out of the fire place,” said 10-year-old Soraya Holden, as she walked with the family’s herd of goats behind an old dairy barn.

Families are increasingly factoring climate into their location as temperatures and climate-induced disasters rise, writes Michael Casey with the Associated Press, who profiled the family.

And more

Read on for a great investigation of how Arizona golf courses are wasting water, how sea level rise increases high tides along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, including North Carolina's Outer Banks, and how electric vehicles have a downside: costing states gas tax revenue.

There's also a bit of good news about Australia's coral reefs, and California water managers are hard at work negotiating cuts to farmers and urban areas to keep the Colorado River from crashing, the same week that the United Nations highlighted the peril there.

And, those lacy white flowers in bloom right now might not be harmless Queen Anne's lace, but toxic hemlock, which is spreading rapidly across the country. USA Today's Janet Loehrke has a great visual primer to help you pick out the poison posy.

Some of these stories require a subscription. Subscribe to The Desert Sun and get access to USA Today and more than 100 other news sites across the country.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Climate Point: Sinema says yes to climate bill. Billions for home upgrades included.

Comments / 3

Related
Mother Jones

Just When You Thought Biden’s Climate Agenda Might Have a Chance, Here Comes Kyrsten Sinema

This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The most ambitious attempt yet to pass climate legislation in the US may have surprisingly won the crucial backing of a senator who owns a coal company. Now it faces a further, deeply ironic, obstacle—a lawmaker who was once a member of the Green party.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Arizona Government
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Climate#Water Pollution#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Senate#Democrats#Democratic#Hvac
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy