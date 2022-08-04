ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alex Jones finally faces consequences. Hateful lies have to come with a cost.

By Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Conspiracy theorist and human-body-in-search-of-a-soul Alex Jones is learning, at long last, there’s a price for lying . There’s a price for being a monster, for leveraging the pain of others to make a buck peddling deceit.

A Texas jury on Friday ordered the host of the notoriously noxious Infowars website to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. That's on top of more than $4 million in compensatory damages ordered by the same jury Thursday.

Almost $50 million total. To me, that still isn't enough for the hell he put Neil Heslin, Scarlett Lewis and the other parents who lost children in the school shooting through.

But it’s a solid start. It’s a consequence of despicable lies, claims the shooting never happened, horrid assertions the parents were “crisis actors,” red-faced, blathered nonsense that they were participants in a “false flag operation” to rally people toward stricter gun control laws.

It’s a consequence of forcing parents who had experienced an unspeakable tragedy to go into hiding, to face death threats, to never be able to fully grieve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NojW9_0h5NfhCn00
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million, with more judgments expected STATESMAN.COM

'I don't think you can recover'

During the trial this week, Lewis, whose 6-year-old son Jesse was murdered at Sandy Hook, was asked by one of her attorneys: “How do you recover from someone saying your child wasn’t murdered?”

She paused and said this: “I don’t think you can recover. I don’t think you do recover. Unless it stops. Unless it’s retracted. Unless there’s accountability and there’s responsibility. And that hasn’t happened.”

Advocating for my mom: My mother was killed by a white supremacist. Now we need advocacy.

By the end of the week, it had happened. And Jones has been found liable in two other defamation lawsuits – one in Texas, one in Connecticut – by other families, so juries will continue to make him pay.

Alex Jones' lies were writ large

The parents’ attorneys in the Texas case had asked for $150 million. Jones' attorney suggested a piggishly insulting $8. The jury worried people at first by awarding relatively light compensatory damages, but it swung back hard Friday with punitive damages that should make the loudmouthed man hurt.

Here’s how I see it: Alex Jones lost. His horrific lies were revealed and writ large. He was publicly scolded, over and over, by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, who called him out for his lies and made him look like the petulant, small, opportunistic brat he is.

At one point she told Jones : “It seems absurd to instruct you again that you must tell the truth while you testify, yet here I am. You must tell the truth while you testify. This is not your show.”

When Jones said he “believed” he was telling the truth, Gamble shot back : “You believe everything you say is true, but it isn’t. Your beliefs do not make something true. That is what we’re doing here. Just because you claim to think something is true does not make it true.”

A monster faces consequences

Jones is one of the most mendacious, malevolent public figures we have. The pain he put the Sandy Hook families through is only part of the staggering damage he has done to the idea of truth in this country, and to the standards of decency by which we should all abide.

Beyond the bile he spits, he has spawned an army of online trolls who treat his words as gospel and attack perceived enemies with dangerous vitriol. He feeds the id of lost souls, making himself rich in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYAwh_0h5NfhCn00
Alex Jones, the founder of right-wing media group Infowars, addresses a crowd of pro-Trump protesters after they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

We see too many horrid lies these days. From politicians. From pundits. From like-minded hordes on Twitter. “Groomer.” “Communist.” “Baby killer.” “Pedophile.”

These words, slung by hysterics who believe they won’t face consequences for their prevarication, draw blood. They inflict deep pain, the kind of pain Sandy Hook parents have suffered since a Texas conspiracy babbler decided to worsen their lives for profit.

Jones penalty not enough, but a start

On the stand this week, Lewis looked directly at Jones and said: “In some way, you’ve impacted nearly every single day of my life, negatively, since Jesse was murdered.”

I hope, when all is said and done, Jones is buried in consequences. Buried in them.

This week was a good start. And more, undoubtedly, will come.

More from Rex Huppke:

Lower gas prices, the PACT Act and other ways Democrats are being mean to Republicans

A speech anti-same-sex-marriage Republicans can give at same-sex weddings: 'I was never here'

Is 'wokeness' responsible for US and European heat waves? Absolutely.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alex Jones finally faces consequences. Hateful lies have to come with a cost.

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
CBS News

Widow of D.C. police officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 praises Senate action to extend benefits

Erin Smith fought for months for death benefits after her husband, a D.C. Metropolitan police officer, died of suicide nine days after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. In an interview with CBS News, she said she was initially skeptical that legislation would pass, having fought for over a year to have his suicide designated as a line-of-duty death in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Distractify

A Woman Disappears and Immediately Turns Into a Stalker — What Happened to Cari Farver?

Cari Farver was a single mother looking for a casual relationship that would fit into her busy life. When she met Dave Kroupa, an unattached bachelor with two kids of his own, things seemed to slide into place. However, suddenly on November 13, 2012, after only two weeks of dating, Cari disappeared. That's when the real madness began. What happened to Cari Farver? A 20/20 special investigates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy