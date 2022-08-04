ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Court documents shed light on what DA wants to know from Sen. Graham in election probe

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hgAP_0h5NfUgE00

ATLANTA — As a special purpose grand jury continues its investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election, Channel 2 Action News is learning more about why the jury wants to question South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot has already reported that the grand jury wants to look at two phone calls made by Graham to Georgia’s secretary of state in the days after the election.

And we know Graham doesn’t want to testify.

On Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed documents saying why he should.

“We will be going to court to contest the subpoena. Stay tuned. Our lawyers are involved, and we’ll keep you updated,” Graham said in a previous interview.

Graham insists the Constitution and congressional privilege protect him from having to testify.

But Willis filed a response Thursday saying it all revolves around former President Donald Trump’s now infamous phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During that call, Trump urged Raffensperger to find more votes.

“Look, all I want to do is find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we had because we won that election,” Trump was recorded saying during that call.

In the new court filings, Willis said Graham called Raffensperger twice in the days after the election asking him about tossing out certain absentee ballots in a way that would favor Trump.

The grand jury wants to know if those phone calls were somehow connected with Trump’s.

“(Graham’s) actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia elections officials into finding 11,780 votes and to spread election fraud disinformation,” the documents said.

Graham is supposed to testify later this month.

Meanwhile, it does appear, barring some last-minute appeal, that former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani will appear before that grand jury sometime on Tuesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Judge dismisses Trump's 'immunity' claim in Jan. 6 lawsuits

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss three lawsuits brought by police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot, rejecting his assertion that he is "absolutely immune" from the claims. The lawsuits, brought on behalf of four U.S. Capitol Police officers, seek to hold...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Richard Elliot
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Election Fraud#Channel 2 Action News
MSNBC

Former White House ethics lawyer ‘strongly suspects’ orders to destroy texts came from White House

The Jan. 6 texts of Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, and Pentagon officials being deleted is slammed by former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter. “Not only do we have the destruction of government documents, but obstruction of justice, in not one but three government agencies. I strongly suspect that the orders for the destruction of this evidence came from the White House and perhaps from the president,” Painter tells Joy Reid. MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Aug. 4, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy