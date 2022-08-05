The new cheats menu in Vampire Survivors makes me wish more games had them

It's always for the best to be prepared for an emergency situation. In today's world, that means having a bugout bag. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Major floods, fires, hurricanes and the like are becoming more common these days, so we're trying to make smart decisions about what to put in our emergency bag. We're not prepping for the end of the world, but we want to be in the position to ride out a natural disaster if at all possible.

AMAZON ・ 4 DAYS AGO