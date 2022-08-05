ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

Mental Health Crisis: Man Now Safe After Fairfax Home Barricade Incident

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Officers responded to the residence of a man experiencing a mental health crisis on Thursday, August 4, police said.

Sometime before 8:15 p.m., police arrived to the 8100 block of Halley Court in Lorton to assist a man who barricaded himself inside, according to Fairfax County Police.

Police asked the public to avoid the area, and also closed both Halley Court and McCarty Road, as they try to resolve the incident peacefully, officials said.

The man was taken into custody later that evening and the incident was resolved, authorities said.

