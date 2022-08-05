ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Four people critically injured from lightning strike near White House

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TB402_0h5Nf2IN00

Four people were critically injured after an apparent lightning strike in front of the White House on Thursday.

Two men and two women were taken to area hospitals after the lightning strike at Lafayette Park at 16 th and H Streets NW in Washington, D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS

Comments / 3

Related
WUSA9

Teen, 2 adults displaced after SE DC house fire

WASHINGTON — Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that three people were hurt and taken to the hospital. According to DC Fire, just the teen was hurt and transported. Three people are displaced after a house fire broke out in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. The fire took...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says

The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.Read it at FOX
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lightning Strike#Lafayette Park#The White House#Ems#D C Fire
fox5dc.com

Teenager hospitalized after being rescued from duplex fire in DC

WASHINGTON - A juvenile is in the hospital after being rescued from a fire in Southeast D.C., according to fire officials. D.C. Fire and EMS say crews responded to the fire at a three-story duplex in the 700 block of Mississippi Avenue Saturday afternoon. The fire has since been extinguished.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

1 teenager rescued, firefighter injured after 3-story SE DC fire

WASHINGTON (7News) — A teenaged boy was rescued from a three-story duplex fire in Southeast on Sunday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. As soon as crews arrived, they quickly pulled the teenager out of the home and began life-saving measures. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Water rescue calls in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said crews were working a couple of water rescues late Monday afternoon after heavy rain moved across the area. The department tweeted a picture of flooded out roadways. It said the location of one call was Annapolis Road and 71st Avenue in […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting

D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Sacramento

Folsom native killed in deadly Washington D.C. lightning strike near White House

FOLSOM — City National Bank has identified the Folsom native that was killed in the deadly lightning strike in Washington D.C.On Aug. 4, a deadly lightning strike killed three people and critically injured a fourth person.Today, City National Bank identified one of the people that died as 29-year-old Brooks Lambertson.The bank says Lambertson was in D.C. for business.According to his Facebook page, he graduated from Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom.
FOLSOM, CA
bethesdamagazine.com

Friends and family recall Potomac sisters who died in Long Island house fire

Lindsay Wiener wasn’t particularly athletically inclined, but she and her friend Sammy London decided at the last minute to join the junior varsity basketball team during their sophomore year at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda. The coaches questioned their intentions, according to London, but ultimately allowed the pair to join....
BETHESDA, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy