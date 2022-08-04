Effective: 2022-08-06 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine South central Oxford County in western Maine West central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cornish, or 13 miles northeast of Ossipee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Hiram, Cornish, Standish, Limington, Limerick, Denmark, Parsonsfield, Baldwin, Porter and Sebago. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO