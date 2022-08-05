ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China rages at historic enemy Japan as it flexes muscle over Taiwan

By Joel Gehrke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S49CY_0h5NesdL00

Chinese forces fired several missiles that landed in waters near Japan, a display that suggests how a Chinese attempt to subjugate Taiwan could turn into a wider war .

The ballistic missile launches drew a protest from Tokyo, but the live-fire drills represented only one component of the acrimony displayed this week.

Japan joined Western democracies in warning the mainland regime not to use House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) trip to the island democracy “as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait,” but China responded with complaints about the history of tensions with Japan.

“Japan is historically responsible for its wrongdoing on the Taiwan question and is in no position to make unwarranted remarks, still less should it blindly follow the U.S.’s steps and violate our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Thursday. “This would not be in the interest of the Japanese people either.”

The Chinese diplomat repeated that indictment several times, each one an apparent allusion to the First Sino-Japanese War, which inflicted a major defeat on the Qing dynasty. In the 1895 treaty to end that war, China yielded to Japan “full sovereignty” over the island now known as Taiwan.

US AND JAPAN MOVE TOWARD FOUNDING OF 'ECONOMIC NATO' TO COUNTER CHINA

The Empire of Japan was forced by the United States and its allies to relinquish Taiwan after the Second World War, so the island became the refuge of the Chinese government, defeated in the ensuing Chinese Communist Revolution. The Chinese Communist Party wants to reverse the humiliations suffered by the Qing dynasty, but Japan and Western powers regard Taiwan as a strategically valuable player on the world stage.

“China’s dangerous and provocative live-fire exercises around Taiwan are yet another chapter in Beijing’s unrelenting efforts to bully and coerce Taipei, and to upend cross-Strait peace and stability by changing the status quo with Taiwan,” Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a joint statement with Sen. James Risch (R-ID), his committee counterpart. “To be clear, Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan provides no justification for this sort of measure. Beijing should not be under any false illusion that these military drills will lessen resolve in the United States or elsewhere, or erode our commitment to stand with the people of Taiwan and their right to determine their own future. Just the opposite.”

That statement from the senators echoed the message from the G-7.

“There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait,” the G-7 said. “The PRC’s escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilizing the region. We call on the PRC not to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the region, and to resolve cross-Strait differences by peaceful means. There is no change in the respective one China policies, where applicable, and basic positions on Taiwan of the G-7 members.”

Hua reacted to that statement with another invocation of 19th-century events.

“The foreign ministers of these countries clearly believe that they still live in the days of the Eight-Power Allied Forces over 120 years ago,” she said. “Today’s China is not the old China humiliated and bullied over 100 years ago. It is time for these people to wake up from their imperial dream.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

After Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi called the missile tests a "grave issue," Hua argued that Japan had no right to complain about the military exercises given the territorial disputes between their two countries.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobuo Kishi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bob Menendez
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Strait#Tokyo#Western#House#Chinese Foreign Ministry#Sino Japanese
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys light carrier warship near Taiwan as China retaliates

The U.S. Navy deployed the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) this week as China continues to retaliate for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. USS America deployed from nearby Sasebo, Japan, adding to the U.S. military presence in the western Pacific, USNI News reported Thursday. The U.S. has been bolstering its forces in the Indo-Pacific region surrounding increased tensions with China over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
68K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy