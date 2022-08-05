Sign-tunable anisotropic magnetoresistance and electrically detectable dual magnetic phases in a helical antiferromagnet

Read on www.nature.com
How regulatory sequences learn cell representations
New computational method uses convolutional neural networks for cis-regulatory sequence analysis to analyze and cluster scATAC-seq data. Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) provide a powerful lens through which to decipher the genomic regulatory code. CNNs have been successfully trained on regulatory DNA sequences to predict transcription factor (TF) binding1, chromatin accessibility2,3,4, enhancer activity5 and gene expression6. To train such networks, convolutional filters in the first layer are applied across the input sequence, resulting in the activation of sequence motifs relevant for the final predictions. The size of the filters is usually chosen to reflect the width of a TF motif, so that many of the learned features represent TF motifs. Next, additional convolutional, recurrent or transformer layers provide a means to learn how TF motifs are combined and organized. These layers are followed by dense layers that exploit the learned representation for classification or regression. After training, the CNN is mostly used to discover important cis-regulatory features, including the presence or absence of, respectively, activator and repressor motifs; but also more advanced architecture of enhancers and promoters including motif combinations, orientation of motifs, distance between motifs, and the presence of nucleosome binding preferences. Compared to conventional techniques for sequence analysis with position weight matrices or de novo motif discovery, CNNs that are combined with network explainability methods7 provide a promising route to overcoming the high false-positive rate in TF binding site predictions (called the 'futility theorem'8). Sequence-based CNNs are particularly promising for learning regulatory codes across many cell types - for example, by applying them to atlases of single-cell chromatin accessibility data2,3. Indeed, single-cell ATAC-seq (scATAC-seq) provides chromatin accessibility profiles for every cell type in a heterogeneous tissue, or for every cell state in a dynamic biological process9,10. CNNs can then be trained on all cell type-specific accessible regions at once. However, when using scATAC-seq data, this approach depends on a high-quality clustering of cells by cell type or cell state, which can be a challenge given the high noise and sparsity in these data9. Yuan and Kelley address this problem in this issue by exploiting sequence-based CNNs to learn a high-confidence single-cell representation11. Before describing this method, I will briefly summarize conventional approaches for learning a single-cell representation from scATAC-seq data.
Long-lived Bell states in an array of optical clock qubits
The generation of long-lived entanglement in optical atomic clocks is one of the main goals of quantum metrology. Arrays of neutral atoms, where Rydberg-based interactions may generate entanglement between individually controlled and resolved atoms, constitute a promising quantum platform to achieve this. Here we leverage the programmable state preparation afforded by optical tweezers and the efficient strong confinement of a three-dimensional optical lattice to prepare an ensemble of strontium-atom pairs in their motional ground state. We engineer global single-qubit gates on the optical clock transition and two-qubit entangling gates via adiabatic Rydberg dressing, enabling the generation of Bell states with a state-preparation-and-measurement-corrected fidelity of 92.8(2.0)% (87.1(1.6)% without state-preparation-and-measurement correction). For use in quantum metrology, it is furthermore critical that the resulting entanglement be long lived; we find that the coherence of the Bell state has a lifetime of 4.2(6)"‰s via parity correlations and simultaneous comparisons between entangled and unentangled ensembles. Such long-lived Bell states can be useful for enhancing metrological stability and bandwidth. In the future, atomic rearrangement will enable the implementation of many-qubit gates and cluster state generation, as well as explorations of the transverse field Ising model.
Nested order-disorder framework containing a crystalline matrix with self-filled amorphous-like innards
Solids can be generally categorized by their structures into crystalline and amorphous states with different interactions among atoms dictating their properties. Crystalline-amorphous hybrid structures, combining the advantages of both ordered and disordered components, present a promising opportunity to design materials with emergent collective properties. Hybridization of crystalline and amorphous structures at the sublattice level with long-range periodicity has been rarely observed. Here, we report a nested order-disorder framework (NOF) constructed by a crystalline matrix with self-filled amorphous-like innards that is obtained by using pressure to regulate the bonding hierarchy of Cu12Sb4S13. Combined in situ experimental and computational methods demonstrate the formation of disordered Cu sublattice which is embedded in the retained crystalline Cu framework. Such a NOF structure gives a low thermal conductivity (~0.24"‰WÂ·mâˆ’1Â·Kâˆ’1) and a metallic electrical conductivity (8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6"‰Î©Â·m), realizing the collaborative improvement of two competing physical properties. These findings demonstrate a category of solid-state materials to link the crystalline and amorphous forms in the sublattice-scale, which will exhibit extraordinary properties.
Author Correction: Polycomb CBX7 has a unifying role in cellular lifespan
The authors were made aware that there was a duplicated beta-actin panel in Fig. 3c of the originally published manuscript. They found and re-examined a more exposed film of the western blots used to generate Fig. 3c and confirmed that the beta-actin panel corresponding to HprEC cells was mistakenly used to generate beta-actin panels for both HprEC cells and WI38 cells. They sincerely apologize for this error in figure assembly. In this correction notice, the authors provide a revised Fig. 3c (Fig. 1 below) that includes the appropriate beta-actin panel for WI38 cells, and the original film (Supplementary Fig. 1). L321 refers to CBX7. This change does not affect the conclusions from this experiment.
Engineering nanoscale hypersonic phonon transport
Controlling vibrations in solids is crucial to tailor their elastic properties and interaction with light. Thermal vibrations represent a source of noise and dephasing for many physical processes at the quantum level. One strategy to avoid these vibrations is to structure a solid such that it possesses a phononic stop band, that is, a frequency range over which there are no available elastic waves. Here we demonstrate the complete absence of thermal vibrations in a nanostructured silicon membrane at room temperature over a broad spectral window, with a 5.3-GHz-wide bandgap centred at 8.4"‰GHz. By constructing a line-defect waveguide, we directly measure gigahertz guided modes without any external excitation using Brillouin light scattering spectroscopy. Our experimental results show that the shamrock crystal geometry can be used as an efficient platform for phonon manipulation with possible applications in optomechanics and signal processing transduction.
Liquid drop crystals
The interfacial perturbations can be modelled as waves travelling along the thread with a natural wavelength that depends on the thickness of the liquid thread and dictates the distance between drops. Cai and colleagues fabricated a solid template with a range of periods and showed that it could force the distance between drops to differ from the natural wavelength. This suggested that a template - such as an array of droplets - did indeed influence the breakup of each successive thread and enforced a particular spacing between droplets.
Author Correction: Pile caps with inclined shear reinforcement and steel fibers
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-14416-2, published online 16 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods section, under the subheading 'Characteristics of the samples'. "PC04IR: concrete characteristic equal to PC01REF but without inclined shear reinforcement, as shown in Fig.Â 3d.". "PC04IR:...
Qubits measured in a different light
It is well established that optical nonlinearities can be used to transduce light from one frequency to another. When a photonic signal passes through a nonlinear medium and an intense 'pump' of coherent light is applied, then the signal can be upconverted to light with a frequency that is the sum of the signal and pump frequencies. Commonly used in classical photonics, this approach is also possible at the few-photon level. The challenge is to implement it without introducing so much noise to the signal source and the output that fragile quantum effects are lost or destroyed.
Neuropeptides at the origin of neurons
Cnidarians and ctenophores have morphologically simpler nervous systems than those of bilaterians. Discovery and characterization of neuropeptides in a comb jelly and a sea anemone support a common origin of animal peptidergic neurons from digestive cells that could sense their environment. Bolinopsis and Nematostella are very distant relatives of well-characterized...
Autoantibody mimicry of hormone action at the thyrotropin receptor
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Thyroid hormones are vital to metabolism, growth and development1....
Cobalt selectively annulates
Making chiral molecules by C"“H bond activation using inexpensive, earth-abundant metal catalysts is challenging. Now, a cobalt salt combined with a salicyl-oxazoline ligand enables a C"“H activation and annulation process and the introduction of axial chirality around a C"“N bond. Synthetic chemists are fascinated with creating molecules...
Electronic gap characterization at mesoscopic scale via scanning probe microscopy under ambient conditions
Electronic gaps play an important role in the electric and optical properties of materials. Although various experimental techniques, such as scanning tunnelling spectroscopy and optical or photoemission spectroscopy, are normally used to perform electronic band structure characterizations, it is still challenging to measure the electronic gap at the nanoscale under ambient conditions. Here we report a scanning probe microscopic technique to characterize the electronic gap with nanometre resolution at room temperature and ambient pressure. The technique probes the electronic gap by monitoring the changes of the local quantum capacitance via the Coulomb force at a mesoscopic scale. We showcase this technique by characterizing several 2D semiconductors and van der Waals heterostructures under ambient conditions.
Possible mechanism for improving the endogenous immune system through the blockade of peripheral Î¼-opioid receptors by treatment with naldemedine
It has been considered that activation of peripheral Î¼-opioid receptors (MORs) induces side effects of opioids. In this study, we investigated the possible improvement of the immune system in tumour-bearing mice by systemic administration of the peripheral MOR antagonist naldemedine. Methods. The inhibitory effect of naldemedine on MOR-mediated...
Bilayer tungsten diselenide transistors with on-state currents exceeding 1.5"‰milliamperes per micrometre
Two-dimensional semiconductors such as layered transition metal dichalcogenides can offer superior immunity to short-channel effects compared with bulk semiconductors such as silicon. As a result, these materials can be used to create highly scaled transistors. However, on-state current densities of two-dimensional semiconductor transistors are still below those of silicon transistors. Here we show that bilayer tungsten diselenide transistors that have channel lengths of less than 100"‰nm can exhibit on-state current densities above 1.0"‰mA"‰Î¼mâˆ’1 and on-state resistances below 1.0"‰kÎ©"‰Î¼m at room temperature. The devices have atomically clean van der Waals vanadium diselenide contacts and are created using van der Waals epitaxy and controlled crack formation processes. With a 20-nm-long and 1.3-nm-thick transistor, an on-state current density of 1.72"‰mA"‰Î¼mâˆ’1 and on-state resistance of 0.50"‰kÎ©"‰Î¼m are achieved, showing comparable performance to silicon transistors with similar channel lengths and driving voltages.
A feedback loop between platelets and NETs amplifies inflammation in severe sepsis
Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Sepsis-derived S100A8/A9 induces GSDMD-dependent platelet pyroptosis via the TLR4"“ROS"“NLRP3"“caspase 1 pathway, leading to the release of oxidized mitochondrial DNA that contributes to the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). NETs in turn release S100A8/A9 and accelerate platelet pyroptosis, forming a positive feedback loop and thereby amplifying the production of proinflammatory cytokines.
Hormone- and antibody-mediated activation of the thyrotropin receptor
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), through activation of its G...
Understanding intercalation chemistry for sustainable aqueous zinc"“manganese dioxide batteries
Rechargeable aqueous Zn"“MnO2 technology combines one of the oldest battery chemistries with favourable sustainability characteristics, including safety, cost and environmental compatibility. However, the ambiguous charge storage mechanism presents a challenge to fulfil the great potential of this energy technology. Here we leverage on advanced electron microscopy, electrochemical analysis and theoretical calculations to look into the intercalation chemistry within the cathode material, or Î±-MnO2 more specifically. We show that Zn2+ insertion into the cathode is unlikely in the aqueous system; rather, the charge storage process is dominated by proton intercalation to form Î±-HxMnO2. We further reveal anisotropic lattice change as a result of entering protons proceeding from the surface into the bulk of Î±-MnO2, which accounts for the structural failure and capacity decay of the electrode upon cycling. Our work not only advances the fundamental understanding of rechargeable zinc batteries but also suggests the possibility to optimize proton intercalation kinetics for better-performing cell designs.
In silico reaction screening with difluorocarbene for N-difluoroalkylative dearomatization of pyridines
Quantum chemical calculations are mainly regarded as a method for mechanistic studies in organic chemistry, whereas their use for the simulation of unknown reactions could greatly assist in reaction development. Here we report a strategy for developing multicomponent reactions on the basis of the results of computational reaction simulations. In silico screening of multicomponent reactions with difluorocarbene using the artificial force induced reaction method suggested that cycloadditions between an azomethine ylide and a variety of coupling partners would proceed to generate the corresponding Î±,Î±-difluorinated N-heterocyclic compounds. The predicted reaction was successfully realized experimentally, leading to a multicomponent N-difluoroalkylative dearomatization of pyridines involving a pyridinium ylide-mediated 1,3-dipolar cycloaddition with a diverse range of electrophiles such as aldehydes, ketones, imines, alkenes and alkynes. Moreover, the performance of the cycloaddition could be explained by comparing the energy barrier of the desired pathway with that of the competitive undesired pathway, which was also identified by the artificial force induced reaction search.
Development of high-energy non-aqueous lithium-sulfur batteries via redox-active interlayer strategy
Lithium-sulfur batteries have theoretical specific energy higher than state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries. However, from a practical perspective, these batteries exhibit poor cycle life and low energy content owing to the polysulfides shuttling during cycling. To tackle these issues, researchers proposed the use of redox-inactive protective layers between the sulfur-containing cathode and lithium metal anode. However, these interlayers provide additional weight to the cell, thus, decreasing the practical specific energy. Here, we report the development and testing of redox-active interlayers consisting of sulfur-impregnated polar ordered mesoporous silica. Differently from redox-inactive interlayers, these redox-active interlayers enable the electrochemical reactivation of the soluble polysulfides, protect the lithium metal electrode from detrimental reactions via silica-polysulfide polar-polar interactions and increase the cell capacity. Indeed, when tested in a non-aqueous Li-S coin cell configuration, the use of the interlayer enables an initial discharge capacity of about 8.5 mAh cmâˆ’2 (for a total sulfur mass loading of 10"‰mg"‰cmâˆ’2) and a discharge capacity retention of about 64 % after 700 cycles at 335"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1 and 25"‰Â°C.
Author Correction: Targeting de novo lipogenesis and the Lands cycle induces ferroptosis in KRAS-mutant lung cancer
In the Acknowledgements section of this article the grant number relating to UT Southwestern Medical Center given for Pier Paolo Scaglioni was incorrectly given as CPRIT RP1606552 and should have been CPRIT RP160652. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Caterina Bartolacci, Cristina Andreani. Department of Internal...
