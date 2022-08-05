ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Photos from Ohio State football's first day of fall camp 2022

By Phil Harrison
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9myb_0h5NcvD600

Fall camp is officially underway at Ohio State, and that means you can get excited knowing that all the practices from here on out are all about getting the team ready to open up the season against Notre Dame in less than a month. In fact, we’ll have college football this month, even though we’ll have to wait until the beginning of September for the scarlet and gray to take the field.

As you can imagine at a place like Ohio State, there was a lot of interest as head coach Ryan Day and company got things going on Thursday. That means there were a lot of cameras, microphones, and observations to take from what we saw in the sunshine on the banks of the Olentangy.

We’ve scoured the vast image library we have access to here at USA TODAY and are sharing the best photos from OSU’s first day of fall camp for your scrolling pleasure. Enjoy, and stay with us as we get you ready with all the coverage leading up to the start of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIfO5_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knfZQ_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaH9b_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dpxxr_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qNjU_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjDVh_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLQ5T_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4z62_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXGWz_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkN2k_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Pu7Z_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yx7AI_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9kne_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zi8C8_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYf9V_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7hkh_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3su2Ov_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGPat_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysIcl_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9APT_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpuiO_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6Y9d_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336drr_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cDTJ_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkJWn_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDSRW_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zliwf_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sgkxe_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kSrq_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNlfl_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C95qu_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dngf_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GevBY_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZeyM_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYBAI_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwBnX_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUpVK_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guBab_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaIzM_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSV6R_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVKfC_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWZTe_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN6zN_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjBNX_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XLNu_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOjXW_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAV8u_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnTRD_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJLPI_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leCIi_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmWqD_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9LHN_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJ8J7_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJhu7_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09C7Rf_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281ZQR_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRGVb_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxSjV_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35O8Dq_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vkRmN_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcwl9_0h5NcvD600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YV3Q_0h5NcvD600

