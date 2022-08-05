ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Clayton News Daily

Suspect wanted in Riverdale restaurant murder turns himself in

RIVERDALE — A man is now behind bars for allegedly killing a man inside a Riverdale restaurant on July 20. DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, turned himself in to police on July 29 for the shooting death of 31-year-old Emmanuel Udoh. Police said an altercation ensued between the two men after...
RIVERDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop

New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
ATLANTA, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range

The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

6-year-old critical, 1 dead, 4 others hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta park, police say

ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said. Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital, but later died, a 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and four others are "stable."
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home along the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim who was taken to the hospital but later died.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment

ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
JONESBORO, GA
