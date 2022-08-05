Read on www.11alive.com
Atlanta police working to find suspect in deadly Rosa L. Burney Park shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators released photos Monday of the person they believe to be involved in a deadly park shooting that left a child critically hurt. Officers hope the public can assist in identifying the suspect. Six people were shot after an argument about a game escalated at the...
Police search for person of interest tied to deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they said shot and killed a man inside an apartment complex over the weekend. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
Clayton County man strangles 19-year-old woman to death during fight, police say
Clayton County police said a man has been arrested for murdering a 19-year-old woman at a Riverdale home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a domestic dispute involving a death on Sunday around 9 p.m. Officers learned that the...
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
4-year-old dead after shooting herself in mother’s car was excited to start Pre-K today, family says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she shot herself on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Police responded to a shooting call on the northbound lanes at North Druid Hills Road around 7:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
Clayton News Daily
Suspect wanted in Riverdale restaurant murder turns himself in
RIVERDALE — A man is now behind bars for allegedly killing a man inside a Riverdale restaurant on July 20. DeAnthony Whiteside, 21, turned himself in to police on July 29 for the shooting death of 31-year-old Emmanuel Udoh. Police said an altercation ensued between the two men after...
fox5atlanta.com
Gun and drugs found during Atlanta traffic stop
New video from Atlanta police shows the moments a traffic stop led to a gun and drug bust. Officers say the driver of a black sedan sped away from them in Midtown at 10th and Williams streets as they tried to pull him over.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range
The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
4-year-old dies after shooting herself in mother’s car on I-85, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 4-year-old girl died after being shot on I-85 on Sunday evening and have charged the child’s mother, 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis in her death. Police say they were called to I-85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road just after 7:30 p.m....
Atlanta Police's claim on homicides decreasing since April needs context
ATLANTA — The first week of August just wrapped up and Atlanta Police Department detectives are investigating at least seven homicide cases. Last week, Atlanta's interim police chief Darin Schierbaum said the city's homicide rate has declined since April. "When you look at the homicide trends, they've been decreasing...
The Citizen Online
Car thief suspect identified as deputies search for Jaylen Hall, 21
Fayette County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a Riverdale man who snatched the car keys of a woman at a store in north Fayette, then struck a store employee with the vehicle as he fled the scene in the stolen car. Arrested warrants have been issued for Jaylen Hall,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother moving out of southwest Atlanta after car riddled with bullets
Her child's car seat was struck by gunfire. The mother says, luckily, her 4-year-old daughter wasn't in the car.
6-year-old critical, 1 dead, 4 others hurt in shooting at southwest Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — Six people were shot after an argument during a game turned deadly at a southwest Atlanta park Sunday, police said. Atlanta police responded to a person shot around 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park. They said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital, but later died, a 6-year-old is in critical condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and four others are "stable."
1 person dead after being shot at Atlanta apartment building, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon, police say. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators have confirmed that one person was...
Georgia Man Allegedly Stabbed Young Mother-of-Two in His Home. Victim’s Body Was Found Decomposed in Wooded Area.
A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a young woman to death. Shortly after identifying the remains of victim Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, authorities said they solved her murder. The culprit is Timothy James Krueger Sr., a resident of Duluth, Georgia, officials said in press releases on Friday. Gomez...
1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A double shooting left one person dead in Clayton County, police said on Sunday. Officers said they arrived at a home along the 600 block of Oakville Trail in Hampton around 3:03 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. They found one person alive with a gunshot wound and later learned of another victim who was taken to the hospital but later died.
fox5atlanta.com
Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment
ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
