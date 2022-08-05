ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Dana White’s TikTok Videos Show Off A Crazy Sneaker Collection

By Kid
Q106.5
Q106.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on q1065.fm

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q106.5

Former Bangor Meteorologist Goes Viral After Live Reaction To Map

Many years ago, when I did a small stint as a television reporter for WABI TV 5, there was a guy I worked with named Greg Dutra. Hired straight out of college, "Dutra" as we affectionately called him, was definitely brand-spanking-new. His energy and enthusiasm for the job were palpable although he had yet to refine his on-air presence.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Historical Society To Host A Movie Night at Mt. Hope Cemetery

I hope beyond hope that it's a scary movie. I came across this post at the Bangor Historical Society Facebook page and got pretty excited. I enjoy having the crap scared out of me from time to time. At least in groups of people. Whenever I'm scared when I'm alone, I scream like a 10 year-old girl. Like, all high pitched and terrified. It usually just ends up being the de-humidifier.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Hermon, ME
Sports
Bangor, ME
Entertainment
City
Bangor, ME
City
Hermon, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Q106.5

What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?

And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

Hot As H-E-Double Hockey Sticks in Maine Today

Hot enough for ya. It’s not the heat it’s the humidity. Think it’ll snow?. Go ahead, get those sayings out and use them. Maybe it will bring someone relief. Not likely, but maybe. Today the winds will shift to out of the south/southwest bringing us a warmer...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

What Will Jimmy Buffett Play At His Show In Bangor?

Jimmy Buffett is returning to Bangor Tuesday night. What does his set look like? We have a good idea. Spoiler alert, we have an idea of what Jimmy Buffett will play when he brings his Life On The Flip Side Tour to Bangor. We know some of the excitement of a concert is wondering what he'll play next. Don't read further if you want his performance to be a total surprise.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Black Fly Coffee on 1A in Holden Opens Saturday

It’s the newest coffee shop in the area and since it is a coffee shop they’ll open early. How’s 5 a.m. on Saturday morning? Black Fly Coffee Co. will be ready with your coffee at 107 Main Road (1A) Holden, just past the Irving Gas Station. This...
HOLDEN, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Liddell
Person
Dana White
Q106.5

Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate

Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
Q106.5

10 Things to Know Before Going to the Springfield Lonestar Show

We look forward to seeing you at Saturday's Lonestar concert in Springfield, but there are a few things you'll want to know before you get there. It feels like such a long time since I went to a concert in Springfield, I'm excited to be back at it. Saturday, Lonestar will be on the beautiful wooden stage, with Maine artist Adam Curtis opening the show. It promises to be a fun time with some great music at the historic Springfield Fairgrounds. I've hosted a lot of shows in Springfield, including Emerson Drive, Blackberry Smoke, Chely Wright, and many others.
SPRINGFIELD, ME
Q106.5

EAAA Senior Prom (21+) Friday September 16th

Anyone have a baby blue colored tuxedo? In my size?. Is there a resale shop that has ladies formal wear for sale? Probably only going to wear that dress once. But who knows. Remember Prom? For some, the memory is more distant. Here’s your chance to relive your Senior Prom....
HERMON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Mixed Martial Arts#Sports#Ufc#Hermon High School
Q106.5

Hampden Gears Up For 41st Children’s Day Festivities Saturday

It's a day full of kid-centered activities, complete with food trucks, music, a parade, and ice cream!. For over 40 years, the folks in Hampden have been celebrating a day dedicated to kids with their annual Hampden Children's Day festivities. Like many activities over the last two years, the Hampden's...
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

Lobster Roll Express This Saturday in Unity

You are out and about who knows where, and you stop and get a lobster roll. What are you paying for it this year?. You are planning a trip on a train. What does that cost? And bet it doesn’t come with a lobster roll. Solution is simple. Combine...
UNITY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Q106.5

Proposal Seeks to Allow Ice Fishing with Up To Five Lines on Swan Lake

There's many new fishing laws being proposed to take effect in 2023. One proposal will expand angler opportunity on Swan Lake. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is proposing changing 131 fishing laws. The department is currently accepting public comment on the proposed changes. Within the newly released rule making packet are all of the individual proposals, which are broken down into themes.
SWANVILLE, ME
Q106.5

It’s a Whopper – 1 of the Worst Brewer Parking Lots is Now Paved

Brewer's Burger King restaurant now has a fresh coat of pavement on the parking lot. In recent months, I have to admit, I've been avoiding eating at one of my favorite fast food restaurants...and not just because I've been eating healthier. The parking lot at Brewer's Burger King has been absolutely frightening. I always expected to find my exhaust system in one of their monster potholes. A simple trip for a burger at lunch was like driver's ed and navigating those stupid cones, except instead of hitting an orange obstacle you could lose a tire.
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

Think It’s Been Hot? The 1911 Heat Wave In Bangor Was Brutal.

This summer has been a hot and sticky summer, no doubt. Between the above average temps, and the never ending humidity, this summer has certainly felt at times, like there is no relief in sight. It seems hard to believe, but about 100 years ago in 1911, there was a heat wave so bad, that folks everywhere throughout Penobscot County and beyond, were literally going a little bit nuts.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy