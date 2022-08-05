Dana White’s TikTok Videos Show Off A Crazy Sneaker Collection

Read on q1065.fm
Former Bangor Meteorologist Goes Viral After Live Reaction To Map
Many years ago, when I did a small stint as a television reporter for WABI TV 5, there was a guy I worked with named Greg Dutra. Hired straight out of college, "Dutra" as we affectionately called him, was definitely brand-spanking-new. His energy and enthusiasm for the job were palpable although he had yet to refine his on-air presence.
#tbt Check Out This Old School Bangor ‘Napoli Pizza’ Commercial
On this #Throwback Thursday, we dug up a doozy from way back in the day, that will either make you smile because you remember it, or scratch your head in disbelief. Either way, this is a nice little slice of old-school Bangor. Anyone of a certain age that grew up...
Bangor Historical Society To Host A Movie Night at Mt. Hope Cemetery
I hope beyond hope that it's a scary movie. I came across this post at the Bangor Historical Society Facebook page and got pretty excited. I enjoy having the crap scared out of me from time to time. At least in groups of people. Whenever I'm scared when I'm alone, I scream like a 10 year-old girl. Like, all high pitched and terrified. It usually just ends up being the de-humidifier.
5 ‘Classic’ Maine Jingles That Always Got Stuck In Our Heads
I'm the oldest of four kids. My family has always had a strange sense of humor. I blame my mom for making us wear silly outfits as kids, for giving us a resiliency only gained through having lived through constant teasing. While my brothers are almost in a class of...
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
Hot As H-E-Double Hockey Sticks in Maine Today
Hot enough for ya. It’s not the heat it’s the humidity. Think it’ll snow?. Go ahead, get those sayings out and use them. Maybe it will bring someone relief. Not likely, but maybe. Today the winds will shift to out of the south/southwest bringing us a warmer...
What Will Jimmy Buffett Play At His Show In Bangor?
Jimmy Buffett is returning to Bangor Tuesday night. What does his set look like? We have a good idea. Spoiler alert, we have an idea of what Jimmy Buffett will play when he brings his Life On The Flip Side Tour to Bangor. We know some of the excitement of a concert is wondering what he'll play next. Don't read further if you want his performance to be a total surprise.
Black Fly Coffee on 1A in Holden Opens Saturday
It’s the newest coffee shop in the area and since it is a coffee shop they’ll open early. How’s 5 a.m. on Saturday morning? Black Fly Coffee Co. will be ready with your coffee at 107 Main Road (1A) Holden, just past the Irving Gas Station. This...
Skowhegan State Fair Begins Thursday – Visit The 4H Barn
Skowhegan State Fair begins this Thursday the 11th and runs for 10 days. The fair has all that you expect in a Fair. Food & fun galore. Rides, Games, Arts & Crafts, you know the drill. But also a 4 H program. Meet Morgan. Morgan is 17, and a senior...
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
10 Things to Know Before Going to the Springfield Lonestar Show
We look forward to seeing you at Saturday's Lonestar concert in Springfield, but there are a few things you'll want to know before you get there. It feels like such a long time since I went to a concert in Springfield, I'm excited to be back at it. Saturday, Lonestar will be on the beautiful wooden stage, with Maine artist Adam Curtis opening the show. It promises to be a fun time with some great music at the historic Springfield Fairgrounds. I've hosted a lot of shows in Springfield, including Emerson Drive, Blackberry Smoke, Chely Wright, and many others.
EAAA Senior Prom (21+) Friday September 16th
Anyone have a baby blue colored tuxedo? In my size?. Is there a resale shop that has ladies formal wear for sale? Probably only going to wear that dress once. But who knows. Remember Prom? For some, the memory is more distant. Here’s your chance to relive your Senior Prom....
Ice Cream and Fundraising at Dakin Pool Bangor Thursday, Aug. 11
Dakin Pool in Bangor opened a few weeks ago with evening swims between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m. Good news and here is more good news. In a way to be proactive Dakin Pool supporters will be holding an evening of fundraising on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Hampden Gears Up For 41st Children’s Day Festivities Saturday
It's a day full of kid-centered activities, complete with food trucks, music, a parade, and ice cream!. For over 40 years, the folks in Hampden have been celebrating a day dedicated to kids with their annual Hampden Children's Day festivities. Like many activities over the last two years, the Hampden's...
Lobster Roll Express This Saturday in Unity
You are out and about who knows where, and you stop and get a lobster roll. What are you paying for it this year?. You are planning a trip on a train. What does that cost? And bet it doesn’t come with a lobster roll. Solution is simple. Combine...
Bangor Pediatric Surgeon Builds Special Treatment Tool When Supply Chain Fails
They say "necessity is the mother of invention", and while he may not have invented the tool, one Bangor pediatric orthopedic surgeon went above and beyond to make sure that a necessary piece of equipment, that is used to help his littlest patients, was available to them...by building it himself.
Proposal Seeks to Allow Ice Fishing with Up To Five Lines on Swan Lake
There's many new fishing laws being proposed to take effect in 2023. One proposal will expand angler opportunity on Swan Lake. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is proposing changing 131 fishing laws. The department is currently accepting public comment on the proposed changes. Within the newly released rule making packet are all of the individual proposals, which are broken down into themes.
Major Online Travel Magazine: ‘Charming’ Bangor is Maine’s ‘Best-kept Secret’
Those of us who live here, from time to time, take it for granted and can tend to forget, just how awesome the smaller towns and cities in our state can be. And sometimes it takes an outsider's view of things to put back into perspective how lucky we are to live where we do.
It’s a Whopper – 1 of the Worst Brewer Parking Lots is Now Paved
Brewer's Burger King restaurant now has a fresh coat of pavement on the parking lot. In recent months, I have to admit, I've been avoiding eating at one of my favorite fast food restaurants...and not just because I've been eating healthier. The parking lot at Brewer's Burger King has been absolutely frightening. I always expected to find my exhaust system in one of their monster potholes. A simple trip for a burger at lunch was like driver's ed and navigating those stupid cones, except instead of hitting an orange obstacle you could lose a tire.
Think It’s Been Hot? The 1911 Heat Wave In Bangor Was Brutal.
This summer has been a hot and sticky summer, no doubt. Between the above average temps, and the never ending humidity, this summer has certainly felt at times, like there is no relief in sight. It seems hard to believe, but about 100 years ago in 1911, there was a heat wave so bad, that folks everywhere throughout Penobscot County and beyond, were literally going a little bit nuts.
