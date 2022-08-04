Read on footballscoop.com
Recent Wachusett grad Mike Simes preps for college with Bravehearts
WORCESTER — Mike Simes began the week by spending two days, including an overnight stay, participating in freshman orientation at UMass Lowell. The 2022 Wachusett Regional grad and Division 1 baseball commit familiarized himself with the urban campus situated on the Merrimack River and mapped out his academic schedule, coordinating it with his athletic obligations.
UConn men's notebook: Freshman Clingan coming down to earth
STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
