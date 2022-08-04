ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Landmark

Recent Wachusett grad Mike Simes preps for college with Bravehearts

WORCESTER — Mike Simes began the week by spending two days, including an overnight stay, participating in freshman orientation at UMass Lowell. The 2022 Wachusett Regional grad and Division 1 baseball commit familiarized himself with the urban campus situated on the Merrimack River and mapped out his academic schedule, coordinating it with his athletic obligations.
WORCESTER, MA
Journal Inquirer

UConn men's notebook: Freshman Clingan coming down to earth

STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
BRISTOL, CT

