'Close-Knit' Nebraska Community on Alert as Police Probe 'Foul Play' Deaths

Police investigating the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska city have arrested a neighbor of the victims, the Nebraska State Patrol said Friday. A police team surrounded and then entered a home in Laurel about 2:30 a.m. Friday after gathering evidence at two burned houses where the four bodies were found Thursday morning.
