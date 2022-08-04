ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What the papers say – August 5

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKWYo_0h5NaGOF00

Fears about Britain’s “big squeeze” are splashed across the front pages as the working week concludes.

The Guardian reports the Bank of England (BoE) has raised rates and warned of 13% inflation, The Times says “Britain slides into crisis” and the Daily Express tells its readers to “batten down the hatches”.

The BoE has warned of a year-long recession, according to the Financial Times and The Independent , while Metro and i refer to the time ahead as “the big squeeze”.

The recession will cause the biggest income drop on record amid surging energy prices, says The Daily Telegraph .

“Just where are our leaders?” asks the Daily Mirror , which notes the Prime Minister and Chancellor are currently on holidays.

Critics accuse BoE Governor Andrew Bailey of being “asleep at the wheel”, reports the Daily Mail , which adds the banker is “running out of credit”.

And the Daily Star acknowledges the “bad news” about the economy but also carries “good news” that the Premier League resumes tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Great resignation’ among over-50s is driving up inflation, says John Lewis

Over-50s leading a “great resignation” have shrunk the UK labour market and driven up inflation, the boss of John Lewis has said.An exodus of around a million people from the workforce since the pandemic has led to an increase in inflation and wage growth, chairwoman Dame Sharon White told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.Fewer employees in work means businesses are facing pressure to raise salaries which in turn is pushing up prices.As a company we are trying to balance how our partners cope with the cost of living with affordability considerationsDame Sharon WhiteIt is also having major long-term implications for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss and Sunak should agree joint plan on ‘terrifying’ energy bills, says CBI boss

Conservative leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak should get together to agree on the outline of a plan to help Britons with soaring energy bills, said the head of the UK’s leading business organisation.Tony Danker, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said waiting until Boris Johnson’s successor is announced on 5 September would be too late to put measures in place before October’s “terrifying” price rises.Truss or Sunak would “need to tell us what will happen” when entering No 10 on 5 September, said Danker, “not put it off for a couple of weeks while they do...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Migrant took British citizenship test record 118 times in just two years as system ‘failing’

A migrant has taken the British citizenship test a record 118 times, amid accusations the system is “failing”.The “Life in the UK” test is a key part of someone’s application for British citizenship or settlement in the UK and costs £50 each time it is taken. While there is no limit on the number of times the test can be taken, guidance says that it should not be sat more than once every seven days - something critics say isn not being adhered to. The test takes 45 minutes and is made up of 24 questions about British traditions and...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#What The Papers Say#Uk#Guardian#The Bank Of England#The Daily Express#Bank#Boe#The Financial Times#Independent Digital
The Independent

Plans to slash 91,000 civil service jobs ‘would need cuts to major frontline services’

The prime minister’s plans to slash 91,000 civil service jobs has faced fresh criticism following a comprehensive review by Downing Street’s former chief-of-staff. In proposals outlined in May, Boris Johnson insisted that a reduction of civil servants by 20 per cent would allow government to use the money better elsewhere, adding this could be achieved without harming major frontline services. However, the Treasury’s confidence in the proposal has reportedly been diminished after a Whitehall review led by Steve Barclay. “Now the government has not only belatedly come to the same conclusion, but also found this shoddy proposal would have...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: ‘Life in the UK’: the grim truth behind the government’s citizenship tests

As an advisor to the Labour Party on immigration law and policy, I write draft parliamentary questions for MPs and peers to consider. They cover issues like government statistics, border control or their assessment of topical problems. Usually, they receive short, bland replies; but on some rare occasions they reveal something significant – even extraordinary.For example, in January 2021, Holly Lynch MP asked about the most times someone has failed the “life in the UK” citizenship test. The reply from immigration minister Kevin Foster MP was very surprising. Foster confirmed someone had failed the test 118 times in a row....
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Truss hits back at ‘declinist talk’ of Tory rivals

Liz Truss has hit back at claims that her plans for an emergency tax-cutting budget would be an “electoral suicide note”, accusing Rishi Sunak’s supporters of spreading “portents of doom”.Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who is backing the former chancellor in the Conservative leadership contest, said Ms Truss’s promise to scrap the increase in National Insurance would do little to help families struggling with soaring prices.But on a campaign visit to Huddersfield, the Foreign Secretary dismissed what she described as “declinist talk”, insisting the country can look forward to the future with optimism.“What I care about is Britain being successful....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Martin Lewis calls for cost of living plan now as £4,266 bills ‘unaffordable for millions’

Martin Lewis has made a desperate call for an urgent action plan to be made following Ofgem’s latest price cap increase. The Money Saving Expert founder posted a Twitter thread calling on the “zombie” governement to “wake up sooner” than 5 September, when the new prime minister will be chosen. Mr Lewis was responding to “tragic news” that energy bills for the average UK household are on course to surge to a devastating £4,266 a year in January. That will come after a rise to more than £3,500 in October as the cost-of-living crisis deepens throughout this year...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK Government submits written argument in IndyRef2 case

The UK Government has submitted its argument in a case that could allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate for another independence referendum.Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC referred a prospective referendum Bill to the Supreme Court last month to ascertain if it was within the powers of the Scottish Parliament.Oral arguments are due to be heard in the case in October, but the Advocate General for Scotland Lord Stewart QC submitted the case against the Bill being within the legislative competence of Holyrood on Tuesday.People across Scotland want both their governments to be working together on the issues that matter to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Energy bills: What policies are Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak offering on the cost of living crisis?

New figures show UK energy bills are expected to reach over £4,000 in January, with the cost of living crisis expected to mount through the autumn and winter months.Pollsters constantly find rising prices, particularly energy bills, are voters' main concern. In September we'll have a new prime minister: what are the two candidates – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – planning to do about it?Rishi SunakRishi Sunak, who is trailing Liz Truss in the race, has explicitly pledged more government support for households going into winter.The former chancellor, whose resignation spelled the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson, hasn’t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Queen ‘scales back’ traditional Balmoral welcome due to ongoing mobility problems

The Queen’s annual welcome to Balmoral Castle for her summer holidays will look a little different this year, with a smaller, more intimate ceremony on the cards.The monarch will do away with the usual pomp of the occasion, which includes a greeting by a guard of honour, grouse shooting, deer stalking and the receiving of government ministers.But in aid of the Queen’s “comfort”, this year’s event will be held inside the grounds of Balmoral, according to a royal source. Neither the public nor the media will be invited to the ceremony.In keeping with usual practice, the Queen arrived...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

TikTok: Why has the Chinese social media app been banned in some countries?

Several countries have decided to ban TikTok, and the UK Parliament has shut down its account - but what exactly is driving concerns about the social media platform?India banned TikTok outright in 2020, and other countries have followed suit, with some reversing and reinstating the bans periodically.Many cited the app’s Chinese owners, ByteDance, as a reason for the bans.The UK has not gone as far as to prohibit the app, but Tory MPs have expressed concerns over its links to China and data security risks.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Thames Water to impose hosepipe ban in ‘coming weeks’

Thames Water has said it will impose a hosepipe ban in coming weeks, becoming the latest water company to announce that it will impose restrictions as the country’s dry weather persists. Thames Water provides water to around 15 million people. “Given the long term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures coming this week we are planning to announce a temporary use ban in the coming weeks,” a Thames Water spokesperson said. Thames Water said it could not yet confirm the date due to a “number of operational and legal procedural requirements” but would be updating...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: UK train prices are astronomical – we should follow Spain and Germany’s lead by cutting them

The Conservative government’s damaging row with rail workers is heading towards further rail strikes this month. That’s bad news for everyone – not just commuters, tourists and businesses. It comes at a multi-billion cost to the economy that dwarfs prospective savings and makes no sense after the government has invested billions in train capacity for England, through London cross rail and HS2. It’s therefore in everyone’s best interest to end this costly dispute and to encourage more people to use public transport. The best way forward is not to grind to a halt again but to make public transport free,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

New dire price cap warning as energy bills look set to hit £4,200 in January

Energy regulator Ofgem is to blame for part of a massive increase in energy bills, experts said, as they forecast that the price cap will hit more than £4,200 in January.In a new dire outlook for households, Cornwall Insight said bills are set to soar to around £3,582 in October, from £1,971 today, before rising even further in the new year.Ofgem is set to put the price cap at £4,266 for the average household in the three months from the beginning of January.We have released new price cap figures following a wholesale price surge and Ofgem revising their cap methodology.We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tory frontrunner Truss refuses to offer ‘handouts’ to help with energy prices

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss today refused to offer immediate help with rocketing energy bills, amid mounting clamour for an emergency budget.Asked repeatedly in a TV interview whether she was ruling out direct payments to households worst-hit by inflation, the foreign secretary did not deny the claim, instead saying that she wanted to focus on tax cuts.And she indicated she will resist calls from former prime minister Gordon Brown and the CBI for her to get together with leadership rival Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson to agree an immediate package of help, saying that she would not “write the budget...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK issues new 'extreme heat' warning for England and Wales

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's weather service on Tuesday issued an amber "Extreme Heat" warning for parts of England and Wales, with no respite in sight from hot dry conditions that have sparked fires, broken temperature records and strained the nation's infrastructure.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Price of olive oil to rise 25% as heatwave hits crops

Olive oil prices could rise by up to 25 per cent as heatwaves hamper production in Spain, a leading exporter has warned. It comes as droughts on the continent also threaten to send prices soaring for French and Swiss cheese. Heatwaves have been sweeping through Europe this summer, with France, Italy and Portugal among those experiencing prolonged bouts of extreme heat. Spain is also experiencing one of its hottest summers on record, as well as drought affecting crops such as avocados and olives. A leading Spanish producer told the BBC these difficult weather conditions are likely to have a knock-on...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

783K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy