Reedley Elvis was gifted bike after his 50-year one he rode to work everyday was stolen

L.A. Weekly
Officer Steve Hunt Killed in Bicycle Accident on McKinley Grove Road [Fresno, CA]
Fresno Police Officer Killed in Bicycle Crash near Shaver Lake. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., near the Wishon Campground. Officer Hunt was riding north in the right shoulder of the road while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound. Suddenly, Hunt slipped and crashed into the southbound vehicle....
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 and Nees Avenue in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal truck crash on I-5 and Nees Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The big rig collision took place on northbound Interstate 5 near the Nees Avenue off-ramp, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on I-5...
thesungazette.com
Motorcyclist dies in collision on Highway 198
TULARE COUNTY – A Harley Davidson rider from Visalia passed away during the twilight hours of the day when he collided with a Jeep on Highway 198. According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6,, officers from the Visalia area responded to a call of a traffic collision on Highway 198 at Eaton Road, with medical personnel responding.
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis business destroyed by fire
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tulare County, CHP says
A Visalia man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County just northeast of Exeter.
KMPH.com
New rebate offers to pay residents cash for their lawns in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
thesungazette.com
VPD search for suspect in killing at ARCO station
VISALIA – Visalia police are still searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on Sunday. According to the Visalia Police Department, at 1:34 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were dispatched to the ARCO at 600 S. Lovers Lane for the report of shots fired outside of the business. Once officers arrived on scene, they began checking the area and located a deceased adult male in a nearby neighborhood. Violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation.
yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: 2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
MENDOTA, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The coroner identified the victim as Marquis...
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
KMPH.com
One of two killed in crash Sunday in Fresno County identified
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people died late Sunday night when a driver failed to stop at an intersection in Fresno County and hit another vehicle. CHP says the driver of a 2012 Nissan traveling northbound on San Diego Ave. near Mendota ran the stop sign at California Ave. and hit a 2008 Chevrolet that did not have a stop sign.
L.A. Weekly
Jim Fuentes Killed in Head-On Crash on North Fruit Avenue [Fresno, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Dead after Wrong-Way Collision near Tenaya Way. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., near Tenaya Way on July 29th. According to reports, Fuentes was driving a Scion in the left most southbound lane of Fruit Avenue. For unknown reasons, he veered to the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
L.A. Weekly
Brandon Pinkey Injured in Bus Crash on Highway 99 [Tulare, CA]
At Least 17 People Injured in Greyhound Bus Accident. The crash happened on August 3rd, at about 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99, near Avenue 360. According to California Highway Patrol, a Greyhound bus, driven by 45-year-old Pinkey, was headed northbound. For reasons currently unknown, the bus, occupied by at least 34 people, drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a chain-link fence before flipping onto its side in a packing house parking lot.
KMPH.com
Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Norma Joy Blair
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Norma Joy Blair. Norma Blair is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 32-year-old Blair is 5' tall, 110 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Norma Joy Blair is hiding, call...
CHP: Two killed in Delano crash after vehicle runs stop sign
The California Highway Patrol said two people were killed and three others injured Saturday morning in a crash after a vehicle ran through a stop sign in Delano.
2 killed in crash involving Caltrans truck in Fresno County, CHP says
Two people have died after a crash in Fresno County late Sunday night.
Mayor Dyer serves as judge for Biggest Baddest BBQ & Car Show
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Saturday residents gathered in southwest Fresno to see who they thought had the best BBQ around. Mayor Jerry Dyer dropped in to serve as a judge for the Tip-Tip portion of the competition. He also had a chance to speak with local car enthusiasts that displayed their vehicles during the car show. […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dennis Wayne George
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dennis Wayne George. Dennis George is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 35-year-old George is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Dennis George is hiding,...
2 people, including Caltrans engineer on duty, killed in Fresno County crash
48-year-old Ali Shabazz, a 16-year-veteran of Caltrans, was headed to a job on I-5 when another car crashed into his truck. Both drivers died from their injuries.
WATCH: Thieves strike again at Fresno non-profit, no arrests made
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Employees at non-profit Fresno Moose Lodge said they are scared to go to work after a series of break-ins there. Fresno Police officers are still looking for the two suspects who broke into the lodge located near Fresno Yosemite International airport around 6:00 am on Friday. “They were on a mission, […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in highway crash in Firebaugh named
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who died after a head-on collision last Wednesday evening in Firebaugh has been identified as Esmerelda Raygoza, 34, of Firebaugh by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say they were called at about 9:50 p.m. to the scene of a fatal traffic collision between a Hyundai and a Freightliner […]
