Reedley Elvis was gifted bike after his 50-year one he rode to work everyday was stolen

VISALIA – Visalia police are still searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on Sunday. According to the Visalia Police Department, at 1:34 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were dispatched to the ARCO at 600 S. Lovers Lane for the report of shots fired outside of the business. Once officers arrived on scene, they began checking the area and located a deceased adult male in a nearby neighborhood. Violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation.

VISALIA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO