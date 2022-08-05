ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Just Received The Worst News About Her Lawsuit With Former Father-In-Law's Company: ‘Could Drag On For Another Year'

By Louise Ferrer
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

It’s been nearly five months since Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock was settled, and yet she’s still facing legal disputes connected to her ex-husband.

According to a recent article published by The Sun, the 40-year-old singer “is still going through the courts after her former father-in-law’s company sued her.” Starstruck Management Group, a business owned by Narvel Blackstock (Brandon Blackstock’s father), filed a lawsuit against Clarkson over the allegations that she had millions of unpaid commissions on her end. Two months later, the Since U Been Gone hitmaker countersued Starstruck Management Group, claiming that they were violating the California Labor Code by “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements.”

The Sun reports, “Kelly further insisted that any and all agreements—including their reported verbal contract in which she agreed to pay them 15 percent commission on her gross earnings—be “declared void and unenforceable.”

The outlet adds, “The latest court documents filed in LA and seen by The Sun show the families are still at war, with the next hearing in the case not scheduled until NEXT year.” Yikes!

Sources say that a new judge, Honorable Wendy Chang, is taking over the lawsuit “and a status conference of stay action ‘pending determination of controversy before California Labor Commissioner’ will now take place on March 27, 2023.”

As of this writing, Kelly Clarkson has not publicly reacted nor issued an official statement after receiving updates on the ongoing lawsuit. We’ll definitely stay tuned!

Yakotsanit
He taught his son not to work… he probably thinks he should do the same…

