IHSA & Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) Pork & Pigskins Championship Returns To Crown Illinois’ Top Pork Chop Sandwich

Read on www.effinghamradio.com
Related
Effingham Radio
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
Effingham Radio
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Effingham Radio
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Crawford and Eastern Jasper Counties Until Midnight
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Crawford County in east central Illinois... Eastern Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until midnight CDT. * At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Robinson, Oblong, Palestine, Hutsonville, Flat Rock, New Hebron, Eaton, Hardinville, Annapolis, Stoy, Trimble, Crawford County Airport and Bellair. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Comments / 0