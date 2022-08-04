When we spend time with God, we are able to see things more clearly and feel His presence. It is so important to wait on the Lord and spend quiet time with Him. David probably spent a lot of quiet time with God when he was keeping his father’s sheep. Then later, when King Saul gave him such a hard time because of jealousy. David’s time with God was needed as a means of survival.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO