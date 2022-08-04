Read on www.wistv.com
Soda City Live: Brew at the Zoo is tonight!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Need plans for tonight? How about enjoying what’s called the coolest suds sippin’ safari in Columbia. It’s Brew at the Zoo at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Lochlan Wooten is the chief operating officer for Riverbanks Zoo. She joined Soda City Live to invite...
From the mouths of babes
This summer, 4-H has been working with the Newberry YMCA to provide programs for youth. Each week, campers at the YMCA experience a different ‘theme.’ One week it might be beachy, another might be sports. Thus far, with several sessions to go, youth have participated in an Olympic style game, did an experiment with sunscreen, and talked about community.
Soda City Live: Back 2 School Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It really takes a village to raise children and many organizations across the midlands are hosting back to school drives to help parents get their kids ready for back to school and college. Non-profit “Pioneers of Progress” and business, Tender Harts Medical Apparel and Accessories are...
Frozen Delights brings Philadelphia treat to Aiken
In an unassuming former gas station on Augusta Road sits a frozen treat shop that is humble in appearance but large in flavor. The shop’s owner and sole employee Anthony Simpkins, 45, has been a South Carolina resident for most of his life, but his roots and taste buds remain in Philadelphia.
End-of-summer drinks that are tasty and pack a punch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you tired of being tired? Then let’s go bottoms up on drinks that are creative, cooling, and healthy. If you’re too hot to eat a full meal, there are alternatives that will still give you your nutrition. Beating the heat is possible when...
Quiet time with God
When we spend time with God, we are able to see things more clearly and feel His presence. It is so important to wait on the Lord and spend quiet time with Him. David probably spent a lot of quiet time with God when he was keeping his father’s sheep. Then later, when King Saul gave him such a hard time because of jealousy. David’s time with God was needed as a means of survival.
Unlimited Hands-on Science, helping to make science fun for the youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re talking about all things back-to-school this week. When it comes to school subjects, science may be a challenge for some students, but there is a local program that’s making science more fun and hands-on. Unlimited Hands-on Science is an organization that aims to...
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
Deputies searching for missing Orangeburg man
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 59-year-old man. Investigators say Hurbert Lee Sanders has been missing for six months. “We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” the sheriff said. “But...
Little Mountain Reunion Parade Lineup
LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park. 1. Little Mountain Troop 61.
DHEC is asking for your help with testing for West Nile
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is looking for dead birds. You read that right. DHEC is looking to do more testing on dead birds for mosquito-borne illnesses. The state agency is asking citizens to do their part in the research by sending in any dead birds they find.
Cat Around Town Tag Sale This Weekend
“Cat Around Town” is hosting a Tag Sale Fundraiser on Friday August 5th from 10am-4pm and on Saturday August 6th from 730am-1pm at the Old Armory Gym on Dekalb Street in Camden. Come shop in air-conditioning for good deals for a good cause.
Collision in Irmo at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. sends one to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a work van is under investigation. The Irmo Police Department was at the scene of a collision at Lake Murray and Woodrow St. Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital. They were wearing a helmet at the time of impact.
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
FIRST ALERT- The heat and humidity will continue along with a chance of afternoon showers and storms.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Watch out for showers and storms across the area today (50%) There is a lower chance of storms on Monday (20%) Daytime high temperatures will reach start to soar this week with highs in the mid-90s First Alert Summary. Happy Sunday, expect warm temperatures near average...
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
