'Building relationships' | Muskegon Heights hosts mock traffic stop event for young drivers

Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Mother accused of giving disabled son ice baths and starving him, charged with his murderLavinia ThompsonMuskegon County, MI
WATCH: GRPD officers rescue victims in downtown shooting
In this video obtained by FOX 17 via a Freedom of Information Act Request, you can see officers transporting one victim to the hospital, before going back to help more people.
Missing boy, 3, found in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE (11:05 p.m.) - The boy has been found and is safe. Big Rapids Police say law enforcement and area residents scoured the area looking for him. Police found him at his residence at 10:53 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for...
'I wasn't thinking about the gunfire. I was worried about saving him.' | GRPD officer recalls helping gunshot victims
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department released bodycam video showing their response to a shooting in the city's Heartside neighborhood. Four people were shot early in the morning on July 17th on Cesar Chavez Avenue near Oakes Street. Among them was a father of two young children. The video, which some might find disturbing, captures gunfire, and shows officers helping transport victims to the hospital.
Police release name of Ottawa County drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An autopsy showed that a person found floating in the Grand River on Aug. 6 died in an accidental drowning. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 8 identified the person as 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. Police responded to a call shortly before...
Man sentenced to 3 decades in prison for 2020 murder
A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for shooting and killing another man in Grandville in 2020.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
Sisters of DUI crash victim speak out against drunk driving: 'All those families are wrecked'
GREENVILLE, Mich. — Jackie White and Shirley Fuller encouraged their sister Myrtle to move back to Michigan for a fresh start. Before she had even found a place to live, Myrtle was killed by a drunk driver on Cass Street in Greenville. Another man, Jeremy Wabeke was also killed in the crash.
Vandals 'severely damage' Millennium Park pavilion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police and park staff are looking for answers after a well known pavilion at Millennium Park was damaged over the weekend. Millennium Park and Beach's Grant Pavilion was 'severely damaged" by vandals overnight on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the park. The destruction...
2 people die after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Two people have died after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Officials say around 12:39 p.m. Monday, police were called for two possible drownings. When they arrived, bystanders had already pulled the victims from the...
whtc.com
Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in Allegan County fatal crash
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 30-year-old Plainwell area man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Allegan County’s Martin Township Saturday afternoon. Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with the Michigan State Police and Plainwell Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a call around 5:16 p.m. to a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue. When arrived they found the male occupant was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.
wnmufm.org
Retrial to begin this week for alleged Whitmer kidnapping plotters
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (MPRN)— Jury selection begins Tuesday in Grand Rapids for the retrial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Federal prosecutors say Barry Croft and Adam Fox were both upset with emergency orders issued at the start of the pandemic, and plotted to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home to send a signal to other politicians and kick off a civil war.
30-year-old man killed in Allegan Co. crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle Saturday afternoon in Allegan County. Police say the crash happened at 5:12 p.m. in Martin Township. Investigation on scene showed that the driver was traveling north, just south of 114th Avenue when he...
Juvenile lifer Amy Black granted parole for killing Muskegon County man when she was 16
MUSKEGON, MI – After nearly 32 years in prison, Amy Lee Black, a juvenile lifer convicted of killing a Muskegon County man in 1990, is set to be released from prison next month. Black, who received a sentence reduction a year ago after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling a...
Passenger dead, two kids and driver hurt in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and three others, including two children, were injured in what Michigan State Police described as a chain-reaction crash Friday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., MSP Troopers said a black Jeep headed eastbound on I-96 near 28th Street rear-ended a blue BMW....
Construction to close busy Monroe Avenue downtown for 12 days
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials with the City of Grand Rapids are giving drivers a heads up about a road construction project that will affect a heavily-traveled road downtown. Monroe Avenue NW will close between Michigan and Lyon streets beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and lasting through at least...
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
'Very dangerous conditions': Body recovered from Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday evening, after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. The incident happened at 3:53 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, after the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a call of a swimmer being swept away beyond the swim buoys.
WWMT
One dead, one in serious condition in I-96 crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person has died and another is in serious condition after a three vehicle crash in Grand Rapids, Michigan State Police said. It happened Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. Cass County: Teen killed in "freak accident" A black jeep heading east on I-96 near...
