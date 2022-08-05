ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair

By Rosanna Smith
WSFA
 4 days ago
WSFA

Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama rescinds prison health care contract award, will start process over

The Alabama Department of Corrections has rescinded its decision to pick a new company to provide comprehensive medical and mental health care to inmates. The ADOC announced in July that it had picked YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., for the three-year contract covering 26 correctional facilities. The ADOC said it would enter contract negotiations with YesCare and expected the agreement to take effect Oct. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama remains in bottom 5 nationally for child well-being

The Anne E, Casey Foundation released its annual Kids Count data book Monday and Alabama remains in the bottom five states for child well-being. In the state rankings, Alabama moved up from 47th to 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Nevada. The ranking is based on 16 key indicators that span from education to healthcare.
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Boozer: State of Alabama ‘financially healthy’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State Treasurer Young Boozer says the state’s financial situation is healthy as his office manages more money with more financial return than in any other time in the state’s history. Economic growth and the recent influx of federal money has seen the state’s overall...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

WSFA 12 News, state school superintendent hold live discussion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As school starts back, we know parents have a lot of questions. So WSFA 12 News teamed up with the state’s school superintendent to host a live discussion Monday night. WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts spoke live with State Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
MACON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank

The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
alabamanews.net

Montgomery School District Prepares for 2022-23 School Year

The beginning of a new school year is always an exciting time for students and staff… although the school district is bubbling with excitement they are also preparing for worst case scenarios, with COVID-19 still around and Monkeypox spreading in Alabama, the district wants to make sure students stay safe.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Applications open for AHA grants for public humanities projects

Applications are open for grants from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) with a deadline set for Aug. 15. Up to $10,000 is available for public humanities projects such as lectures and panel discussions, festivals, teacher workshops, oral history projects and others. Grants are given to nonprofit organizations in Alabama, accredited public...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs

Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSFA

Mental health resources available for children this back-to-school season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pandemic, virtual learning and now inflation are all issues that can impact the family unit – including little ones. “Families have all set of new challenges that they have to deal with,” said Donna Leslie, executive director of Carastar Health. “School itself is stressful, kids going to school and having to deal with the challenges - it’s a whole new world for kids.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Selma celebrates 57 years since passing of Voting Rights Act

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On August 6, 1965, President Lyndon B Johnson signed the National Voting Rights Act into law, prohibiting discriminatory prerequisites to voting. People in Selma gathered to celebrate the milestone as the town played an essential role in the civil rights movement. “Every day, there’s an attempt...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
AL.com

Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms

Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10

Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

