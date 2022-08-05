Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless holds research and service fair

Read on www.wsfa.com
Related
WSFA
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
Alabama overpaid COVID-era unemployment, asking some recipients to pay it back
The state of Alabama paid out a record amount of unemployment during the pandemic, but now the Alabama Department of Labor is asking Alabamians to repay some of the money they received.
Alabama rescinds prison health care contract award, will start process over
The Alabama Department of Corrections has rescinded its decision to pick a new company to provide comprehensive medical and mental health care to inmates. The ADOC announced in July that it had picked YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., for the three-year contract covering 26 correctional facilities. The ADOC said it would enter contract negotiations with YesCare and expected the agreement to take effect Oct. 1.
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alreporter.com
Alabama remains in bottom 5 nationally for child well-being
The Anne E, Casey Foundation released its annual Kids Count data book Monday and Alabama remains in the bottom five states for child well-being. In the state rankings, Alabama moved up from 47th to 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Nevada. The ranking is based on 16 key indicators that span from education to healthcare.
aldailynews.com
Boozer: State of Alabama ‘financially healthy’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State Treasurer Young Boozer says the state’s financial situation is healthy as his office manages more money with more financial return than in any other time in the state’s history. Economic growth and the recent influx of federal money has seen the state’s overall...
WSFA
WSFA 12 News, state school superintendent hold live discussion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As school starts back, we know parents have a lot of questions. So WSFA 12 News teamed up with the state’s school superintendent to host a live discussion Monday night. WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts spoke live with State Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey...
WSFA
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
wvtm13.com
Community leaders express frustration about growing youth gun violence in Central Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Gun violence in central Alabama has picked up throughout the summer. Some days, police have many shootings to investigate. Watch the video above to learn about the struggles of preventing youth gun violence.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery School District Prepares for 2022-23 School Year
The beginning of a new school year is always an exciting time for students and staff… although the school district is bubbling with excitement they are also preparing for worst case scenarios, with COVID-19 still around and Monkeypox spreading in Alabama, the district wants to make sure students stay safe.
selmasun.com
Applications open for AHA grants for public humanities projects
Applications are open for grants from Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) with a deadline set for Aug. 15. Up to $10,000 is available for public humanities projects such as lectures and panel discussions, festivals, teacher workshops, oral history projects and others. Grants are given to nonprofit organizations in Alabama, accredited public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
WSFA
Mental health resources available for children this back-to-school season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pandemic, virtual learning and now inflation are all issues that can impact the family unit – including little ones. “Families have all set of new challenges that they have to deal with,” said Donna Leslie, executive director of Carastar Health. “School itself is stressful, kids going to school and having to deal with the challenges - it’s a whole new world for kids.”
WTVM
‘Anything is possible’: Mom with cerebral palsy talks on everyday life
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 had the opportunity to catch up with an Alabama mother born with cerebral palsy. She has a one-year-old son. She wants everyone to know anything is possible. LaJessa was diagnosed with cerebral palsy 9 months old. She’s never had the ability to walk....
WSFA
Selma celebrates 57 years since passing of Voting Rights Act
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On August 6, 1965, President Lyndon B Johnson signed the National Voting Rights Act into law, prohibiting discriminatory prerequisites to voting. People in Selma gathered to celebrate the milestone as the town played an essential role in the civil rights movement. “Every day, there’s an attempt...
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
Is Alabama expanding Medicaid? What to know about $4 million effort to help postpartum moms
Alabama mothers could see state-funded health insurance coverage extended from 60 days to 12 months postpartum beginning in October. The state is starting a pilot project to extend the amount of time new mothers receive full insurance benefits from Medicaid. The $4 million effort was included in the state’s general fund budget for fiscal year 2023, which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in April.
elmoreautauganews.com
Elmore Public Schools begin Monday, Autauga Public Schools on Aug. 10
Editor’s Note: For those in the Millbrook area that will be traveling early along Main Street, remember the Seniors will be led to school by the Millbrook Police Department from Village Green, along Main Street, to the entrance of Stanhope Elmore High School. The Seniors will be led to school beginning at 7:30 a.m. sharp!
Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles to start using electronic monitoring
By January of 2023, the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles says they plan to have a program in place to electronically monitor up to 4,000 individuals across the state.
Comments / 0