Madera District Fair returns Sept. 8-11, kids under 12 are free

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Yosemite International Airport is looking for an artist who can master a visual representation of Fresno for the new parking garage. “A new public art piece at Fresno Yosemite International Airport celebrating our community and region will be enjoyed by the neatly 2 million annual travelers that pass through our airport and their friends and family who arrive to greet them,” said Henry Thompson, Director of Aviation. “We value our partnership with the Fresno Arts Council and their expertise in helping us procure a unique art piece that will insert life into the parking structure and transform the space.”

FRESNO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO