Madera District Fair returns Sept. 8-11, kids under 12 are free

Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
New rebate offers to pay residents cash for their lawns in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
Fresno Airport seeking artist for upcoming project
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Yosemite International Airport is looking for an artist who can master a visual representation of Fresno for the new parking garage. “A new public art piece at Fresno Yosemite International Airport celebrating our community and region will be enjoyed by the neatly 2 million annual travelers that pass through our airport and their friends and family who arrive to greet them,” said Henry Thompson, Director of Aviation. “We value our partnership with the Fresno Arts Council and their expertise in helping us procure a unique art piece that will insert life into the parking structure and transform the space.”
Chickens are not allowed in most residential areas, says Clovis Animal Services
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Animal Services out of Clovis turned to the community this weekend to offer a quick PSA to those around town. According to Clovis Animal Services, a hen and rooster were spotted wandering about in a Clovis neighborhood and were collected to keep them safe. The...
Friends Of The North Fork Library Yard Sale & Swap Meet
NORTH FORK — The Friends of the North Fork Library are sponsoring their 2nd annual YARD SALE/SWAP MEET at Bandit Town on Saturday 8/20 from 8 am to 3 pm. Everyone is encouraged to bring their unwanted collection of STUFF. We also encourage vendors to sell their wares (excluding food concessionaire items).
Free immunization clinic announced for Fresno Unified students
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event hosted by Fresno Unified School District aims to get students up to date on immunizations before the upcoming school year. According to the district, the free immunization clinic for students will take place on August 11 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Tioga Middle School. This event, FUSD said, is for students without health insurance or who have Medi-Cal.
Homeowner spends 6 months with no sinks; complains of communication issues with Home Depot
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — A Fresno man is so frustrated with delays and lack of communication in his home remodeling projects, he didn’t know where else to turn but FOX26. Terry Crawford reached out to FOX26 after seeing our news station help a homeowner who was having...
Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Norma Joy Blair
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Norma Joy Blair. Norma Blair is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 32-year-old Blair is 5' tall, 110 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Norma Joy Blair is hiding, call...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dennis Wayne George
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dennis Wayne George. Dennis George is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 35-year-old George is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Dennis George is hiding,...
2-alarm fire damages building at an industrial complex in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Clovis Fire was called to a commercial fir in an industrial complex near Sunnyside and Barstow Avenues on Monday. The fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. at the facility in the 1000 block of Cole Ave. Fire were still on-scene and called for a second...
Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets
Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
One of two killed in crash Sunday in Fresno County identified
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people died late Sunday night when a driver failed to stop at an intersection in Fresno County and hit another vehicle. CHP says the driver of a 2012 Nissan traveling northbound on San Diego Ave. near Mendota ran the stop sign at California Ave. and hit a 2008 Chevrolet that did not have a stop sign.
2 killed after driver runs intersection stop sign near Mendota, according to CHP
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two drivers were killed Sunday evening following a collision near Mendota. The California Highway Patrol out of Los Banos says officers responded to a collision just before midnight near San Diego and California Avenues. Following an investigation, officers say a driver was heading towards the...
Man arrested for weapons and marijuana in Merced, deputies say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for large amounts of weapons and marijuana, as well as other charges Thursday night in Merced, according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Bellevue Road between Franklin and Highway 59 for reports of a man holding a rifle and wearing body armor.
Driver arrested after K9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl in Merced
One of the Valley’s talented, crime-fighting K9s is back at it again, doing what he does best. The California Highway Patrol out of Merced took to social media on Sunday to share K9 Beny’s latest bust. According to CHP Merced, an officer recently pulled over a driver in...
Teen arrested after being found with ghost guns, inside stolen vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused gang member has been arrested after police say he was found in a stolen vehicle with two ghost guns in Fresno. Officer responded to the call near Olive Ave. and First St. When they arrived, there were several people inside the vehicle but one of them was the known gang member who was responsible for the stolen vehicle.
