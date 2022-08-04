ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Madera District Fair returns Sept. 8-11, kids under 12 are free

By Peter Lopez
KMPH.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kmph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

New rebate offers to pay residents cash for their lawns in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Airport seeking artist for upcoming project

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Yosemite International Airport is looking for an artist who can master a visual representation of Fresno for the new parking garage. “A new public art piece at Fresno Yosemite International Airport celebrating our community and region will be enjoyed by the neatly 2 million annual travelers that pass through our airport and their friends and family who arrive to greet them,” said Henry Thompson, Director of Aviation. “We value our partnership with the Fresno Arts Council and their expertise in helping us procure a unique art piece that will insert life into the parking structure and transform the space.”
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Friends Of The North Fork Library Yard Sale & Swap Meet

NORTH FORK — The Friends of the North Fork Library are sponsoring their 2nd annual YARD SALE/SWAP MEET at Bandit Town on Saturday 8/20 from 8 am to 3 pm. Everyone is encouraged to bring their unwanted collection of STUFF. We also encourage vendors to sell their wares (excluding food concessionaire items).
NORTH FORK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madera, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Madera, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Madera, CA
KMPH.com

Free immunization clinic announced for Fresno Unified students

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event hosted by Fresno Unified School District aims to get students up to date on immunizations before the upcoming school year. According to the district, the free immunization clinic for students will take place on August 11 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Tioga Middle School. This event, FUSD said, is for students without health insurance or who have Medi-Cal.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Norma Joy Blair

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Norma Joy Blair. Norma Blair is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 32-year-old Blair is 5' tall, 110 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Norma Joy Blair is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dennis Wayne George

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dennis Wayne George. Dennis George is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 35-year-old George is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Dennis George is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Atkins
KMPH.com

2-alarm fire damages building at an industrial complex in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Clovis Fire was called to a commercial fir in an industrial complex near Sunnyside and Barstow Avenues on Monday. The fire was reported around 11:00 a.m. at the facility in the 1000 block of Cole Ave. Fire were still on-scene and called for a second...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets

Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One of two killed in crash Sunday in Fresno County identified

MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people died late Sunday night when a driver failed to stop at an intersection in Fresno County and hit another vehicle. CHP says the driver of a 2012 Nissan traveling northbound on San Diego Ave. near Mendota ran the stop sign at California Ave. and hit a 2008 Chevrolet that did not have a stop sign.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

2 killed after driver runs intersection stop sign near Mendota, according to CHP

MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two drivers were killed Sunday evening following a collision near Mendota. The California Highway Patrol out of Los Banos says officers responded to a collision just before midnight near San Diego and California Avenues. Following an investigation, officers say a driver was heading towards the...
MENDOTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#The Madera Fair Office
KMPH.com

Man arrested for weapons and marijuana in Merced, deputies say

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for large amounts of weapons and marijuana, as well as other charges Thursday night in Merced, according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Bellevue Road between Franklin and Highway 59 for reports of a man holding a rifle and wearing body armor.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after K9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl in Merced

One of the Valley’s talented, crime-fighting K9s is back at it again, doing what he does best. The California Highway Patrol out of Merced took to social media on Sunday to share K9 Beny’s latest bust. According to CHP Merced, an officer recently pulled over a driver in...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Teen arrested after being found with ghost guns, inside stolen vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused gang member has been arrested after police say he was found in a stolen vehicle with two ghost guns in Fresno. Officer responded to the call near Olive Ave. and First St. When they arrived, there were several people inside the vehicle but one of them was the known gang member who was responsible for the stolen vehicle.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy