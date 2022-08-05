ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Texas football secures OV with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana

Yet another major official visitor was added to the docket this weekend among the top uncommitted targets remaining of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class for the biggest game of the non-conference schedule this fall. This big-time visitor weekend for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will come on Sep. 10, when the Horns battle the reigning National Champion runner-up Alabama Crimson Tide at home.
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 baseball season participating in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington at Globe Life Field from Feb. 17-19, the school announced on Monday. “I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce...
travelawaits.com

17 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas, the capital of the great state of Texas, and home to the mantra, “Keep Austin Weird,” should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. One visit to this fun and quirky city and you will quickly understand why so many people are drawn to it. Austin has a thriving music scene, great food, fabulous outdoor activities, and more. All of this ensures that there are things to do in Austin for all age groups and interests.
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Eater

Austin's Detroit-Style Pizzeria Via 313 Staffers Are Unionizing

Austin employees of Detroit-style pizza restaurant Via 313 are filing for a union election. Seventy-five percent of the staffers of the chain’s three physical Austin locations — East Sixth, Oak Hill, and North Campus — filed for a union election through the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, August 4. These union efforts were organized through the labor group Restaurant Workers United.
KXAN

Austin joins million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
FanSided

FanSided

