Texas football secures OV with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana
Yet another major official visitor was added to the docket this weekend among the top uncommitted targets remaining of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class for the biggest game of the non-conference schedule this fall. This big-time visitor weekend for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will come on Sep. 10, when the Horns battle the reigning National Champion runner-up Alabama Crimson Tide at home.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas baseball to open 2023 season at the College Baseball Showdown
The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 baseball season participating in the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington at Globe Life Field from Feb. 17-19, the school announced on Monday. “I’m excited for our team to return to the College Baseball Showdown to open the 2023 season,” head coach David Pierce...
'A Good Place To Be': Why D.J. Durkin Chose to Join Texas AM
After finding success with Ole Miss in two seasons, D.J. Durkin is set to replace long-time Texas A&M standout defensive coordinator Mike Elko.
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
Braylan Shelby commits to USC over Texas as Lincoln Riley wins another recruiting battle
Lincoln Riley is on a roll. The USC football program landed another big-time recruit when Friendswood High School (Texas) star Braylan Shelby, the nation's No. 101 overall prospect and No. 14 edge-rusher, announced his commitment on Saturday to USC over Texas on Instagram Live. “USC is ...
travelawaits.com
17 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas, the capital of the great state of Texas, and home to the mantra, “Keep Austin Weird,” should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. One visit to this fun and quirky city and you will quickly understand why so many people are drawn to it. Austin has a thriving music scene, great food, fabulous outdoor activities, and more. All of this ensures that there are things to do in Austin for all age groups and interests.
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
UMaine's athletic director is headed to Division III Southwestern University
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine athletics director Ken Ralph is departing to serve at a Division III college in Texas. Ralph, who came do NCAA Division 1 Maine from Colorado College, will wrap up his duties at month’s end before reporting for duty at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, officials said Monday.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Brisket Bandits Hit BBQ Restaurant in Austin, TX Nab 20 Full Briskets
More meat crime is making news, this time in Austin, Texas after 20 briskets were stolen from la Barbecue in Austin, Texas. Brisket ain't cheap and all totaled up, this heist cost the owners almost $3,000. Brisket Heist. FOX News reports that the brisket bandit hit in the early morning...
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
Austin to hit 103° Tuesday, but rain chances return mid-week
Austin's high reached the triple digits Monday. It was the 58th time this summer the afternoon temperatures reached at least 100 degrees.
Protestors outside Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'Rourke campaign stop in Rockdale
Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where Beto O'Rourke was speaking.
Gov. Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to state agency
Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year, accused of using excessive force against people protesting the murder of George Floyd.
Eater
Austin’s Detroit-Style Pizzeria Via 313 Staffers Are Unionizing
Austin employees of Detroit-style pizza restaurant Via 313 are filing for a union election. Seventy-five percent of the staffers of the chain’s three physical Austin locations — East Sixth, Oak Hill, and North Campus — filed for a union election through the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday, August 4. These union efforts were organized through the labor group Restaurant Workers United.
Austin joins million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
Austin is the US city with third-highest rent increase, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — At 19.6%, Austin had the third-highest rent increase year over year in the country, according to June housing data from Realtor.com. Miami took the top spot with a 37.4% increase, and Orlando took second with a 23.9% increase. San Diego closely followed Austin with a 19.1% increase.
fox7austin.com
Rain possible in parts of Central Texas, temperatures remain hot and steamy
AUSTIN, Texas - More cooling showers are possible later today since the dome of high pressure is still anchored out west. If you missed the rain over the weekend you have another chance today. The prime locations for rain will be south and east of Austin after 4 p.m. Brief...
FanSided
