Police search for suspects in Moxee shooting
MOXEE, Wash. - The Moxee Police Department has released additional information about the shooting from August 6 on the 8500 block of Beauchene Road. Jose Rosario Arellano, 36, was found dead by law enforcement in an apartment. Law enforcement notified his next of kin, reporting he grew up in Yakima...
YPD: K9 helps arrest burglary suspect found foaming at the mouth in local laundromat
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they had to use a K9 to arrest a burglar who was throwing things at officers and foaming at the mouth. Monday morning at 2:30a.m. police got the call from the fire department of someone who'd broken to a laundromat. Police say next door to...
Investigators looking for two suspects in Moxee homicide
MOXEE, Wash. — A person was found dead in Moxee Saturday morning, Aug. 6. At 7:43 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 8505 Beauchese Road. Officers located the victim deceased in an apartment. According to the Moxee Police Department, two suspects have been identified...
Moxee murder suspects identified, deemed “armed and dangerous” by police
UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 8: Police officers in Moxee have released the identities of a homicide victim and two suspects who have active warrants for their arrest for first-degree murder. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, the victim of an Aug. 6 homicide has...
Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase
A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
Yakima Co. investigators struggle with violent weekend that left 4 dead, 5 injured
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are struggling to keep up with the caseload after a series of violent crimes across Yakima County over the weekend left four people dead and at least five people injured. “We lose a lot of sleep over this because we’re trying to solve this...
Sunnyside Police explains discovery delay in Cinco de Mayo shooter case
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A mistake on the part of the Sunnyside Police Department lead to the suspected Cinco de Mayo Festival shooter's release back in June, now the chief is explaining why this happened. According to Yakima County Superior Court, Sunnyside Police didn't file their reports on time with the...
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
Fire burns In Benton County near state line
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside
A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Some residents stayed put despite level three evacuations near Cow Canyon Fire
SELAH, Wash. -- The Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima County is still burning almost 6,000 acres. Evacuation orders dropped to level one Sunday. Some residents living at a trailer park near N. Wenas Rd. said if they don't see flames, they shouldn't have to leave. 23 residents at Stagecoach RV...
Benton County Fire Danger Forecast now extreme
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County has upgraded its Fire Danger Forecast to Extreme as of August 8 until further notice. The danger forecast is determined by the reported Energy Release Values, which has surpassed 17. No residential burning of any kind is allowed during Extreme fire danger. Fires...
Evacuations lowered for Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Evacuation levels were reduced on Sunday in both Yakima and Kittitas counties as fire crews make progress on the Cow Canyon Fire. All Level 3 and 2 evacuations were reduced to Level 1 Sunday afternoon. Level 3 evacuations had been in place since the fire started Aug. 3 about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg.
High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting
A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
Suspect in July incident at Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull arrested in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — The felony suspect who eluded police in Lynnwood and went missing for nearly a month was arrested in Yakima and booked into Snohomish County Jail early Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment...
1 dead 1 injured in Sunnyside gun battle
SUNNYSIDE -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after what investigators describe as a shootout between people in a car and a house in Sunnyside early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the 900 block of S Lester Road to reports of shots fired at 4:20 a.m.
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
