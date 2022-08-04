ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Police search for suspects in Moxee shooting

MOXEE, Wash. - The Moxee Police Department has released additional information about the shooting from August 6 on the 8500 block of Beauchene Road. Jose Rosario Arellano, 36, was found dead by law enforcement in an apartment. Law enforcement notified his next of kin, reporting he grew up in Yakima...
MOXEE, WA
Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase

A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside Police explains discovery delay in Cinco de Mayo shooter case

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A mistake on the part of the Sunnyside Police Department lead to the suspected Cinco de Mayo Festival shooter's release back in June, now the chief is explaining why this happened. According to Yakima County Superior Court, Sunnyside Police didn't file their reports on time with the...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire burns In Benton County near state line

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside

A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Fire Danger Forecast now extreme

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County has upgraded its Fire Danger Forecast to Extreme as of August 8 until further notice. The danger forecast is determined by the reported Energy Release Values, which has surpassed 17. No residential burning of any kind is allowed during Extreme fire danger. Fires...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Evacuations lowered for Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG — Evacuation levels were reduced on Sunday in both Yakima and Kittitas counties as fire crews make progress on the Cow Canyon Fire. All Level 3 and 2 evacuations were reduced to Level 1 Sunday afternoon. Level 3 evacuations had been in place since the fire started Aug. 3 about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg.
ELLENSBURG, WA
107.3 KFFM

High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting

A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

1 dead 1 injured in Sunnyside gun battle

SUNNYSIDE -- One person is dead and another is in the hospital after what investigators describe as a shootout between people in a car and a house in Sunnyside early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the 900 block of S Lester Road to reports of shots fired at 4:20 a.m.
SUNNYSIDE, WA

