Myrtle Beach, SC

WRIC - ABC 8News

WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina shore

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Viral TikTok shows mold in Myrtle Beach resort room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A TikTok that went viral is giving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina unwanted attention. A video of a room at the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort showing mold has more than 6 million pageviews and 360,000 comments, according to ABC 15, Channel 9′s sister station in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Entertainment
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
LAKE VIEW, SC
#Marching Band#The Band#Volunteers#St James High School
towncarolina.com

Wedding: Erica Gillespie and Luke Friddle

Luke and Erica paint a true picture of a modern love story. After swiping right on each other on Bumble in 2017, they bonded through messages about their love for their dogs and quickly realized that they had to meet in person. Their first date did not exactly go as planned. Erica was forty-five minutes late, but when she arrived at the restaurant to find Luke waiting for her at the host stand, she realized that she had met a very kind and patient man. A successful first date led to two years of long-distance dating before Luke popped the question on Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, where he and Erica had shared many walks.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a structure fire in Plantation Point is under control and no one was injured. According to Captain John Evans, an unattached garage in the 1900 block of Arundel caught fire. Evans said no one was in the garage at the time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach visitors weigh in on 'dual role' lifeguards

MYRTLE BEACH — The topic of “dual role” lifeguarding has come under scrutiny in Myrtle Beach following a historic lawsuit settlement recently awarded to the family of a drowning victim. “Dual role” lifeguarding is a practice where lifeguards are required to perform other duties at the same...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Florence mayor rolls out new youth initiative following violent crimes

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A new initiative begins Monday to promote the health, well-being and success of the youth of Florence. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the program is part of the Mayor's Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. The youth initiative was a long...
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nyasia Campbell of Whiteville was awarded a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off on Thursday, August 4. Per an N.C. Education Lottery release, she bought the ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on Washington Street in Whiteville. After taxes, she took home $142,021 in winnings.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach

An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

