WMBF
Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art wraps up 40th anniversary in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 12,000 residents and visitors came to the Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art and Festival this weekend, and officials hope it brings some additional impacts to the local economy. The festival brought out vendors like Lisa Falzon to showcase their crafts, as well as people...
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle Beach hotel’s unsanitary conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
WATCH: Shark spotted off South Carolina shore
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
Viral TikTok shows mold in Myrtle Beach resort room
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A TikTok that went viral is giving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina unwanted attention. A video of a room at the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort showing mold has more than 6 million pageviews and 360,000 comments, according to ABC 15, Channel 9′s sister station in Myrtle Beach.
The Post and Courier
Grand Dunes Resort Course on schedule to reopen Sept. 15 following renovation project
MYRTLE BEACH — One of Myrtle Beach’s top golf courses is close to reopening. According to a release from Founders Group International, a comprehensive greens, bunker and clubhouse renovation project at the Grande Dunes Resort Course is progressing smoothly, and the course will be ready to reopen on Sept. 15.
Great white shark, weighing over 1,400 pounds, pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
WMBF
River Island Adventures allows you to explore the outdoors in North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Explore the great outdoors just minutes away from North Myrtle Beach. River Island Adventures has many activities your family can enjoy from glamping, kayaking, and much more. Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores it all.
First Friday Gullah Geechee Fest in Atlantic Beach keeping African culture alive
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A festival held Friday in Atlantic Beach focused on African culture. The African Gullah Geechee Fest featured food, live music and items such as seagrass baskets. Sherry Suttles, the founding president of the Gullah Geechee group, said the town typically only gets attention during the annual Bike Week held during […]
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Erica Gillespie and Luke Friddle
Luke and Erica paint a true picture of a modern love story. After swiping right on each other on Bumble in 2017, they bonded through messages about their love for their dogs and quickly realized that they had to meet in person. Their first date did not exactly go as planned. Erica was forty-five minutes late, but when she arrived at the restaurant to find Luke waiting for her at the host stand, she realized that she had met a very kind and patient man. A successful first date led to two years of long-distance dating before Luke popped the question on Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, where he and Erica had shared many walks.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach crews fight Plantation Point fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said a structure fire in Plantation Point is under control and no one was injured. According to Captain John Evans, an unattached garage in the 1900 block of Arundel caught fire. Evans said no one was in the garage at the time.
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach visitors weigh in on 'dual role' lifeguards
MYRTLE BEACH — The topic of “dual role” lifeguarding has come under scrutiny in Myrtle Beach following a historic lawsuit settlement recently awarded to the family of a drowning victim. “Dual role” lifeguarding is a practice where lifeguards are required to perform other duties at the same...
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
wpde.com
Florence mayor rolls out new youth initiative following violent crimes
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A new initiative begins Monday to promote the health, well-being and success of the youth of Florence. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said the program is part of the Mayor's Coalition for Humanity, which was introduced in December 2020. The youth initiative was a long...
wbtw.com
Colorado State University makes changes to Atlantic hurricane season projections
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously, Colorado State University (CSU) was projecting an above-average hurricane season in which there would be 19 named storms in the Atlantic, of which nine would become hurricanes, and four would be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). From 1991-2020 a typical hurricane season...
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nyasia Campbell of Whiteville was awarded a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off on Thursday, August 4. Per an N.C. Education Lottery release, she bought the ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on Washington Street in Whiteville. After taxes, she took home $142,021 in winnings.
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
Highway 17 overpass dedicated to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police on Friday dedicated a Highway 17 overpass to honor 23-year-old Patrolman Jacob Hancher, who died in October 2020 while responding to a domestic violence call near Yaupon Drive. Hancher had been a Myrtle Beach office for only eight months, and his family said the support of the […]
Gov. Henry McMaster, Darlington Raceway announce safe driving partnership
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry Master, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Darlington Raceway will partner for a campaign to increase safety on the road, according to an announcement late Thursday morning at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. The partnership will bring awareness to safe driving partnerships and include signs […]
wfxb.com
Charges Upgraded in Shooting at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach
An update on a shooting in North Myrtle Beach we told you about earlier this week… The suspect’s charge has been upgraded. LaFredia Todd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting that happened last Thursday at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach. The victim, Quentin Johnson, of Loris passed away from his injuries on Sunday. Todd was initially charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and those charges have since been upgraded to include an actual murder charge according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
