Rockland, ME

penbaypilot.com

Hand, heart and steel: ‘El Faro’ memorial nears completion; dedication ceremony planned for September

ROCKLAND — The hand is carved from metal, but it is Jay Sawyer’s hand. Intricately carved details raised in permanent salute from an empty maritime uniform have been lovingly crafted by this Warren sculptor, who not only put his heart into his work for the victims of El Faro, but also used his hand as the mold for the salute. For the faceless female that will stand beside the male, Sawyer’s daughter lent her own hand.
ROCKLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Phippsburg restaurant and guest house sell for $2.15M

An engineer in Portland branched out his interests with the purchase of a historic restaurant and lodging property on the shorefront at 987 Popham Road in Phippsburg. Christopher Bartlett bought Spinney's Restaurant and Guest House from Glen Theault and Diane Benson for $2.15 million. John McCarthy of Legacy Properties Sotheby's...
PHIPPSBURG, ME
Rockland, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Rockland, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
Rockland, ME
Traffic
penbaypilot.com

On the issues: Rockport Select Board Candidate Denise Munger

The Town of Rockport will be holding a Special Municipal Election Tuesday, August 30, to fill an unexpired term for the Select Board. The vacancy was held by John Strand, who has resigned. The term will expire on the June election of 2024. The polls will be open at the Town Office from noon to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available August 1. The last date to get an absentee ballot will be at the close of the business day on Thursday, August 25. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day, August 30.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Alice Crie Knight, obituary

ROCKLAND — Alice MacKay Crie Knight, 88, died at home peacefully on a beautiful sunny morning Aug. 1, 2022. Born in her beloved hometown of Rockland, on December 19, 1933 to Ernest Kelley Crie and Mildred Oxton Crie. Alice was educated in Rockland and a proud member of the...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13

Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately nine nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Large water main break shuts down part of Lewiston road

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Part of Lisbon Street in Lewiston is shut down due to a water main break. Officials say the area of I-95 on-ramp is currently closed. Residents in the are may also be without water while crews repair the break. This story will be updated as more information...
LEWISTON, ME
#Rockland Main Street
#Rockland Main Street
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Lake Water Quality Alert

A Facebook page connected to the Midcoast Conservancy reports a water sample collected from the Damariscotta Mills area of the Damariscotta Lake Thursday, Aug. 4 exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s cyanotoxin 10-day health advisory thresholds for infants and school-aged children. The sample was collected from shore during the morning....
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
92 Moose

Why Did Gifford’s Ice Cream Auburn End Their Season Early?

We are hearing about another staple of summer in Maine that is dealing with staffing issues. According to News Center Maine, Gifford's Ice Cream has made the decision to close their Auburn location early. The location, located at 910 Minot Avenue in Auburn, ended its season at 9 PM on Sunday, August 7th.
AUBURN, ME
Traffic
Traffic
Politics
Politics
Arts
Arts
railfan.com

Maine’s WW&F to Make First Revenue Run on Newly Built Line

ALNA, Maine — This weekend, the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway will begin revenue service on its newly extended main line, capping off more than three decades of work rebuilding a section of one of the famous Maine Two Footers. The new section of track has been dubbed the...
WISCASSET, ME
B98.5

Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
CANAAN, ME
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
BRUNSWICK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland Rotary to host Marcel Lacasse Memorial on Sept. 16

ROCKPORT — The Rockland Rotary’s 36th Marcel Lacasse Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, September 16 on the oceanside golf course at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. Tournament organizers are seeking area golfers to form teams and join in on the fun-filled event that will see all...
ROCKPORT, ME
Kool AM

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
penbaypilot.com

Marilyn Frances Winchenbach, obituary

ROCKPORT — Marilyn Frances Winchenbach, 87, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Born January 27, 1935 to Oramon and Marion Armstrong Jones. Marilyn was a lifelong Rockport resident and graduated from Rockport High School. While in school, she enjoyed participating in local festivities and was.
ROCKPORT, ME

