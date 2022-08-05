ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Incident involving fake guns shut down Erb Park Pool

By Della Whittaker
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
Officers responded to Erb Park Pool and detained three juvenile males that carried in two fake guns, causing the pool to go into a lockdown and closing for the day.

In a report from the Appleton Police Department, two facsimile firearms were located in possession of one of the parties involved. One was a black handgun-style BB Gun and the other was a black and translucent BB rifle with a collapsible stock that also fired plastic BB's.

The BB Guns were confiscated and disciplinary action is pending.

No one was injured or directly threatened during this event, but the incident did cause disruption to patrons as they were asked to shelter inside the pavilion or changing areas. Park staff opted to close the pool for the day as a result of the incident.

Appleton Police Department Officers would like to remind people that Orbeez guns, Airsoft guns and BB guns that use some form of projectiles closely resemble real firearms. If these facsimile weapons are mistaken for real firearms, the results can be catastrophic.

Fake guns pose significant safety concerns as others may not immediately recognize them as fake.

The Appleton Police Department would like to thank the staff at Erb Park for their quick thinking and quickly moving patrons into areas of safety.

