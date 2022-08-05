Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Nevada and northwest Nevada, including the following areas, in north central Nevada, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In northwest Nevada, Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Substantial monsoon moisture and a Pacific low pressure system will promote scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 17:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Humboldt, northeastern Lander, west central Elko and northern Eureka Counties through 815 PM PDT At 735 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Midas to 7 miles north of Battle Mountain. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Argenta, Midas, Golconda Summit, Midas Mine, Chimney Dam Reservoir, Adam Peak and Twin Creeks Mine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elko, Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elko; Humboldt The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Humboldt County in northwestern Nevada Northwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 314 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 32 miles east of McDermitt, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Humboldt and northwestern Elko Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
