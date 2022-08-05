Effective: 2022-08-09 01:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MST/PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range, Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. * WHEN...From Noon MST/PDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep moisture will allow for scattered to numerous, slow- moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO