Dodgers: Cody Bellinger’s House is For Sale and is Ridiculous, Reactions
If you’re searching for a house with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, pool, and three bedrooms, then search no more as Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger is selling his home in Arizona for a low rate of $4 million dollars. The two time All-Star knows how...
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Pokes Fun at Soto and Bell in Padres Uniform
The Dodgers took care of business last night as they dismantled their division rivals from down south, 8-1. Tony Gonsolin earned his 12th win of the season and pitched 5 shutout innings. The bullpen did their job as they only allowed one hit and one run. The Dodgers’ offense exploded...
Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect
Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Dodgers News: A Small Update in the Trevor Bauer Suspension Appeal
As the Dodgers’ season marches along, the team sits firmly atop the division, the league, and of all of baseball as the most winnest team with 74 wins. And the team has done that without the services of right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer. The embattled hurler has been away from...
Dodgers News: The Mookie Betts Trade Still Haunts Bill Simmons
After the 2019 season, when it became clear to the Red Sox that Mookie Betts would not be signing a contract extension with them, new Boston general manager Chaim Bloom undertook the task of trading the team’s franchise player. In the end, the Dodgers won the bidding, sending Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong to the Red Sox for Betts and David Price (and, more importantly to the rebuilding Sox, half of Price’s salary).
Dodgers: Padres Outfielder Compliments LA; Predicts More San Diego Wins vs LA
Even before the trade deadline this season, the Padres were supposed to compete with the Dodgers. There looked to be 3 teams competing for an NL West title in 2022, with the Giants coming off of that miracle season in 2021. Instead, it has very much become a one-horse race.
Dodgers Sweep Padres Leading to Boasting of Manny Machado Confidence
The Dodgers swept the Padres over the weekend in their first matchup since San Diego added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader at the trade deadline. While the latest splashy additions weren’t able to help the Padres actually score more runs than the Dodgers in any of the three games, 2019’s splashy addition Manny Machado isn’t worried.
Dodgers: Juan Soto Gets Booed in First Padres At-Bat in LA, Laughs
Amid all the pomp and circumstance in honoring the great Vin Scully on Friday night, there was also a baseball game to be played. The Dodgers welcomed Juan Soto and the new-look Padres to Dodger Stadium for the first of three games. Soto, of course, was the source of much...
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner ‘on track’ to Return On Tuesday vs Twins
The Dodgers didn’t make a ton of wholesale changes at the MLB trade deadline in large part to the slew of impact players they expect to return before the end of the year. Justin Turner hasn’t been on the injured list for months like Dustin May, Walker Buehler, and Blake Treinen, but he was likely part of the math of the LA front office to play it safe at the deadline.
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Dodgers News: Reliever Tommy Kahnle Hopeful for a September Return
The Dodgers signed Tommy Kahlne last season with the hopes that he would make a big post- Tommy John surgery comeback. Even though he did in fact return to the mound this season, it was short lived as he returned to the injured list again on April 6th with a different elbow injury.
Dodgers News: LA Claims Infielder Rylan Bannon From Orioles
The trade deadline might have already passed, but that doesn’t mean the Dodgers aren’t looking to improve their overall roster. Teams can still claim players and pick up minor leaguers on moves. They did just that today on a waiver claim from the Orioles. The Dodgers claimed infielder...
Dodgers: Trea Turner’s One Year Anniversary in LA Has Not Disappointed
Andrew Friedman is a genius. That should probably go without saying, but it’s true. Last summer Friedman pulled off the impossible by acquiring ace Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner. The Dodgers weren’t able to keep Scherzer during free agency but they knew they had another year with Turner and it has not disappointed.
Dodgers News: A Blake Treinen Return Date is Coming into Focus
With the postseason quickly approaching, the Dodgers are hoping to bring back Blake Treinen for some late inning relief hopefully within the next few weeks. The reliever has missed all but 3 games this season while dealing with a shoulder injury. Treinen’s estimated return has remained “late August, beginning of...
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Puts Together Historic Night Against the Padres
The Dodgers and Padres have played together in the National League West for nearly 54 years, ever since the Padres came into the league in 1979. In those 54 years, a lot of sluggers have rolled through Los Angeles. They’ve gotten 30-homer seasons from 18 different players: Jim Wynn, Dusty...
Dodgers: 3 Years Later, Boston Internet Personality Eats Crow Regarding Mookie Betts
You might be able to think way back when the Dodgers got Mookie Betts. Boston fans were obviously unhappy about it, given that he was the cornerstone of their franchise. But the Red Sox had no shot at re-signing him to a long-term deal, and he was sent off to Los Angeles with David Price.
