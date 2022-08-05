ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research shows strong job market despite signs of a recession

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — The latest job report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due out Friday.

While inflation and other indicators like the leading economic index have convinced some that a recession is on the way, new research from consulting firm Robert Half has shown positive signs for workers.

Kimberly Stiener-Murphy, Robert Half Senior Regional Vice President, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on Wednesday to break down the firm’s research.

FOX40

FOX40

