Lollapalooza Security Guard Faked Mass Shooting Threat to Leave Work Early, Prosecutors Say

Read on pitchfork.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say
A man was shot and killed on a CTA train car overnight Saturday, Chicago police said.
Police say 16-year-old suspect shot, killed woman in random attack in Morris
MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) – Police say a shooting that left a woman dead in Morris, Illinois on Thursday appears to have been completely random.A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the case. Meanwhile, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to family and friends of the victim Friday night.Police say Beverley Lambert, 25, was picking up her 2-year-old son, Jace, from a babysitter when the 16-year-old armed with a gun shot her twice in the back of the head.Late Friday, a growing memorial was set up for Lambert at the Morris apartment complex where she was shot. She was described by those who knew...
Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 13-year-old dies after he was shot by car owner during attempted break in
CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was shot by a woman after he and a group of others attempted to break into a car in Woodlawn, according to police. Just before 8 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street. Police believe four to […]
Accused killer of hot dog stand worker felt disrespected and returned with gun, prosecutors say
Joseph Freeman got into an argument with the worker, Jose Adalid Celis Gonzalez, at the Original Maxwell Street restaurant last Friday and said he’d come back with a gun and “shoot up the place,” prosecutors said.
Crowd gathers in mourning for mother, four kids, and their friend who were killed in I-90 crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crowd was struck with unimaginable grief at a memorial and balloon release on the city's Far Northwest Side Monday evening.Relatives and friends came together to remember five members of a single family killed in a horrific car crash over the weekend. The father of the family was still in the hospital fighting for his life Monday night.From cheerleading and football, Oriole Park really was the families' second home. On Monday night, those who know and love the family felt coming to the park was the only thing that felt right.Lauren Dobosz was a devoted cheerleading coach...
Woman whose decomposing body was found in Waukegan apartment identified as Bianca Haas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The woman whose decomposing body was found inside a Waukegan apartment Thursday has been identified as Bianca Haas, 22, of Mount Prospect. She was last seen in February. Waukegan police responded to the apartment in the 100 block of Drew Lane around 1 p.m. after someone went inside the apartment and found the body. Because the body was described as "decomposing," the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. An autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner's office Friday and "results are pending further studies at this time," according to a release from the coroner's office.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Mars Volta Announce First Album in a Decade, Share New Song: Listen
It’s official: The Mars Volta have announced their first new album in a decade. The self-titled LP is due September 16. The Mars Volta are also releasing a new song called “Vigil” today to celebrate the news. Check it out below. The Mars Volta is 14 tracks...
Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey. Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
Victim of road rage talks about how she was shot six times on I-57 in Matteson
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Chicago woman is in the hospital after she was shot six times on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs, in what has been called a case of road rage.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the woman's family wanted to know Monday night why the shooter hadn't bene charged.Cellphone video shows a nearly lifeless Aaliyah Ivory on the pavement of I-57 near Vollmer Road in Matteson Saturday, after she was shot six times. The bullet holes busted through the back windshield of Ivory's Ford Focus.Ivory survived, and we spoke with her from Advocate Christ Medical...
Activist slams Chicago police officer who hit her for resigning before potential termination
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago activist criticized the Chicago police officer who was caught on camera hitting her during a protest in July 2020 for resigning before facing possible discipline.Video from that protest showed Officer Nicholas Jovanovich hitting a cell phone out of the hand of Miracle Boyd.The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.Boyd spoke out on Friday after learning the officer recently resigned from the police force, instead of facing a possible firing."Yet again, CPD served a miscarriage of justice to myself and the Black and brown youth across the country," Boyd said. "Police Officer Nicholas Jovanovich has chosen to escape accountability after patrolling our neighborhoods for more than a year after assaulting me."Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, but quit instead this week.The incident took place during a protest that turned violent when demonstrators tried to pull down a statue of Christopher Columbus in Grant Park.
Pitchfork
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 3