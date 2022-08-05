Read on www.mashed.com
Related
Why Papa John's Doesn't Want To Give All Its Fans The Same Discounts
As of 2021, Papa John's is a top-five pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales (via Statista) — an accomplishment it would likely prefer to continue amid rising inflation. According to Yahoo! Finance, Papa John's stores in North America gained 1.9% in same-store sales in early 2022 even though the company had raised prices by 7%. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch attributed the numbers to "great demand," as well as what seems to be "a plateau" in inflated food costs and wages for the chain.
Here's How Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Stays So Cheap In 2022
With inflation on the rise, it might cost you more than five bucks per gallon to put gas in your car. CNN Business states that housing costs are up more than 5% from 2021, and food costs 10% more. This squeeze affects everyone, but some brands are fighting back by finding new ways to cut expenses and keep prices reasonable.
Why A Wine Photo Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Crying Inflation
As temperatures rose, popsicles swamped the frozen sections at supermarkets, and calendars filled up with beach days and bonfire evenings, news of America's inflation crisis threw a bucket of cold water on everyone's sunny moods. While reports clearly indicated that the country was facing its worst food inflation crisis in four decades, things got real for consumers when its effects could be seen on the price tags at weekly grocery runs (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).
Papa John's New Menu Items Have Nothing To Do With Pizza
While pizza may have originated in Italy, the cheese and sauce-slathered dish has become one of America's favorite foods. In fact, the Washington Post reported that people across the U.S. devour "3 billion pizzas" each year. And every American pizza lover is sure to have a chain they always go to for a slice of thin and crispy pizza. But although many may choose Pizza Hut or Little Caesars as their ride-or-die pizza joint, Papa John's is easily one of America's most recognizable pizza chains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions. Bioplastics have long been used in medical applications. The stitches you got after cutting your hand slicing onions were likely made of a bioplastic thread that harmlessly dissolved into your body. But the nascent bioplastics industry envisions a far bigger role for materials made from corn, sugar, vegetable oils and other renewable materials in the hope of grabbing a larger share of a nearly $600 billion global plastic market. Since large-scale production began in the 1950s, fossil fuel plastics have made food safer to consume and vehicles safer to drive, for example. Yet plastics are seen as one of the world’s leading environmental threats with its production responsible for emitting million tons of greenhouse gases each year.
Burger King Finally Launched Its Line Of Chicken Sandwiches
Last year, the launch of Burger King's Ch'King sandwich was big news. At the time, the fast food chain explained it had spent two years "perfecting" the new item, and even made the bold statement that the hand-breaded sandwich "might be as good as the Whopper" in a press release. Whether or not the Ch'King was as good as the Whopper is up for debate, but it certainly didn't have the same staying power.
The Papa John's Cocktail That Captivated Twitter
Before we begin, we'd like to ask you a question: Why do we do anything? What drives us to do the things we do? Do we do these things out of love for the ones we care about? Is it because we have something to gain from it? Or maybe we do certain things because we know that, deep down, we simply can do them. No one's stopped us or is stepping up to stop us, so why not?
The Time Wendy's Created Dating Bios For Its Menu Items
Fast food chains have been competing for our loyalty since they popped up in the 1950s. The industry leader McDonald's has been defending its top spot against heavy hitters like Burger King ever since. Competition between the two franchises became known as the "Burger Wars" in the 1980s, precipitating a string of aggressive marketing campaigns attacking each other (via Twisted Food).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whatever Happened To McDonald's PlayPlaces?
As a kid, McDonald's was a special treat. While nowadays it's no different than pulling up to any fast-food joint, a trip to McDonald's was more or less an experience no other restaurant could provide. It wasn't only the food you were looking forward to, but also the sprawling indoor jungle gym known simply as a PlayPlace. This multi-level complex included everything from twisting slides, interactive rooms, rope tunnels, and best of all, a Nintendo GameCube station where you could whittle away the minutes waiting for your food playing some Mario Kart. It was Ronald McDonald's personal fun center and you were his VIP.
Coca-Cola's Newest Creation Has Nothing To Do With Soda
The thought of Coca-Cola may bring up feelings of a refreshing taste, plenty of sugar, and a jolly man in a red coat giving gifts to strangers. But, forever striving to keep that net revenue of $38.7 billion growing (via The Coca-Cola Company), the business is branching out to influence even more customers.
Aldi's Lineup Of Fan-Favorite Candles Just Keeps Growing
Aldi has accrued a sort of cult-following over the years. The store has gained popularity for a variety of reasons, including its low prices, select inventory, and speedy checkout process. The German-born grocery chain is known for some of the lesser-known brands it carries, too, which fans tend to categorize as must-try Aldi's items. In the U.S. alone, Aldi is becoming so successful that it recently announced plans to expand to an additional 150 stores by the end of 2022.
Arby's May Have A Loaded New Offering On The Way
In September 2021, Arby's challenged fans on Twitter to prove their love by showing their knowledge of the sandwich menu: "Oh, you're Arby's biggest fan? Name one sandwich." It doesn't take a stalwart fan to recognize that Arby's is best known for its roast beef sandwiches. So that would be an easy test to pass as school picks back up and the extra-curricular activities begin. However, the brand also likes to offer new items that fans have learned about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Disturbing Allegations That Landed A Former Blue Bell CEO In Court
With a scoop in hand and a bowl on the counter, opening an ice cream pint brings a sweet reward. From simple vanilla to indulgent mix-ins, that frozen dessert has many people screaming for more. Sometimes, however, digging into ice cream gets you more than you bargained for. Although Blue Bell ice cream might have the tagline "the best ice cream in the country," the listeria outbreak associated with its products — the reason Blue Bell had to shut down its factories in 2015 — has churned more than just a cautionary tale about food safety (via CDC).
Burger King's CEO Has Bad News For Fans Of The $1 Whopper
Burger King's menu is full of mouthwatering meals that are fit for, well, a king, but priced for commoners and royalty alike. Everyone knows that the Whopper is Burger King's crown jewel. Named for its "whopping" size, the BK classic includes a quarter pound flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and white onions on a sesame seed bun, as described on the online menu (per Burger King).
Costco's New Fiddle-Leaf Fig Plants Have Shoppers Running To The Store
If you're making a trip to the grocery store, you likely don't have a tree or any plants on your list. This might change around the holiday season when Trader Joe's fans spotted Grinchy Mini Trees, but it turns out that summer might be the time to snag a gorgeous plant too. And Costco has you covered. Instagram account Costco Hot Finds posted a video of a pallet of fiddle-leaf fig trees that had just been dropped off at the warehouse store. According to the caption, "People were going crazy over them!" Instagram users and Costco fans also expressed their excitement and plans to pick up their own fiddle-head fig tree.
Mashed
140K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0