Apple Valley, CA

Women arrested after confrontation on Hwy. 18 in Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

Two women were arrested on suspicion of assaulting and injuring another woman after a confrontation on Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

The women arrested were 26-year-old driver Kurshawanna Price of Chino and her passenger 24-year-old Rashinae Yeargin of El Cajon, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported.

Sheriff’s officials said that at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of subjects fighting at the intersection of Hwy 18 and Central Road.

A reporting party said two vehicles were stopped in the roadway and several subjects were fighting. As deputies responded, numerous callers reported that the parties were now at a parking lot in the 22000 block of Hwy 18.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the subjects and learned that the altercation started over Price's suspected reckless driving and escalated when both vehicles were stopped at the red light.

Price and Yeargin exited their vehicle and allegedly threw a cell phone and trash at the unidentified woman’s car window.

When the victim left the location, Price and Yeargin followed her to a nearby gas station and punched her several times. Price threatened the victim with a knife, and Yeargin threatened to hit her with a bottle, sheriff’s officials said

Both Yeargin and Price were arrested at the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

On Thursday, Price remained at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore, with bail set at $75,000. She also has a warrant hold in Orange County, with bail set at $25,000, court records show.

Yeargin was transported and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. She was released on bail on Saturday, sheriff’s officials said.

Price was transported and booked into the HDDC on suspicion of criminal threats and vandalism.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Umphlett at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Women arrested after confrontation on Hwy. 18 in Apple Valley

