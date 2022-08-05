ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Teen Mom' Star Seems to Confirm MTV Is Combining 'OG' and Sequel Series Into One Show

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 4 days ago
Popculture

'Q-Force' Canceled at Netflix: What to Know

Netflix broke a lot of hearts when it canceled Q-Force back in July. The animated series had been stuck in limbo for about a year and a half before it was dropped, but many fans were holding out hope that it would make a comeback. Finally, star Matt Rogers confirmed that the series is canceled during an interview on the Attitudes! podcast.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married

Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
WWE
Popculture

'The Orville' Star Speaks out on Their Character's Death

The Orville: New Horizons featured a tragic death in its penultimate episode, and now the star whose character died has spoken out. In The Orville Season 3, Episode 9 — titled "Domino" — the crew is attempting to stop the use of a weapon that could cause mass damage. In order to make certain that the device will be destroyed, however, one person has to stay behind and detonate it. [Please Note: The Orville Spoilers Below.]
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Richie Moriarty Teases 'Spoiler Alert' for His Character in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom

The highly anticipated sophomore season of Ghosts will be returning to CBS this fall after a record-breaking freshman debut. But when Season 2 premieres on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET in its new timeslot every Thursday, there will be one subtle change in our favorite Scoutmaster's costume. While taking part in the Just for Laughs ComedyPro conversation for the renowned event's 40th-anniversary festival on July 30, Richie Moriarty alongside seven of his co-stars and co-showrunner Joe Wiseman, teased a passive "spoiler alert" noting how Pete's costume will be less "dangerous" this time around.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ghosts' Stars Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty Reveal How Cast of BBC Original Have Been 'Helpful'

The smash hit CBS adaptation of the BBC series Ghosts has proven to be a success on this side of this pond as the American sitcom broke broadcast records in its freshmen year for the 2021-2022 season. While it is usually a risky venture with comedy getting lost in translation, Ghosts has no doubt stood on its own with CBS thanks to a vibrant roster of characters, unique to American culture. During a conversation at Montreal's Just for Laughs ComedyPro as part of the world-famous event's 40th-anniversary festival on July 30, series stars Asher Grodman and Richie Moriarty along with co-showrunner Joe Wiseman told Canadian media and event goers that the cast of the BBC One series has been "incredibly helpful" throughout their debut season.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Season 17: Christine Brown Moves out of Kody Brown's House in New Trailer

Sister Wives Season 17 is bringing some high tensions to a boiling point with a new trailer revealing Christine Brown moves out of Kody's house. The new season debuts in about a month, and if the new teaser that TLC just released is any indication, the Brown family is continuing to unravel. Among the revelations, are that Christine and Kody's relationship appears to be irreparable.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Michael Strahan Called out on Live TV for Priceless Reaction

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan was caught in the midst of a candid moment last week, and he soon went viral on social media. Strahan was in the background of a segment featuring ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton, who was describing ways that people could optimize the health and vitality of their hair. When she suggested that men should take prenatal vitamins with a wry joke, Strahan nearly lost his composure.
NFL
Popculture

Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Lashes out at Kevin Federline: 'Keep My Wife's Name out Your Mouth'

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari said there is "no validity" to Kevin Federline's recent statement that Spears' sons are intentionally avoiding her. Asghari told his wife's ex-husband to "keep my wife's name... out [of] your mother," even after wishing Federline the best. In a new interview set to air on ITV in the U.K. soon, Federline, 44, claimed Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, have not seen their mother in months. Federline also said he believes the 13-year conservatorship overseen by Spears' father Jamie Spears "saved" the singer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate

Khloé Kardashian is officially a mom of two! The Keeping up With the Kardashians alum, 38, has welcomed her second baby via surrogate, Kardashians's rep confirmed to Page Six and PEOPLE on Friday night. Tristan Thompson, Kardashian's ex whose infidelity has caused numerous scandals over the years, is the father of the child. The infant in question is a baby boy.
NBA
Popculture

Britney Spears Speaks out With Lengthy Messages After Kevin Federline Reveals Their Sons Are Avoiding Her

Britney Spears has some strong words for her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who recently spoke about the two sons that they share, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden. On Instagram, Spears wrote that it "saddens" her to hear that Federline claimed that she hasn't seen her sons in months. The matter even prompted her husband, Sam Asghari, to speak out in her defense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John Fans Heartbroken After 'Grease' Star Dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John fans are taking to social media to share how heartbroken they are after the beloved Grease star died at the age of 73. In a statement on the actress' Facebook page, Newton-John's husband John Easterling shared the news of her passing. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
MUSIC
Popculture

'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson Reaches Major Life Milestone

Honey Boo Boo is officially a high school senior. PEOPLE reported that Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, posed for her last set of high school photos. Her elder sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird shared how proud she was of the special moment by posting the snaps on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV

Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
TV & VIDEOS

