'Teen Mom' Star Seems to Confirm MTV Is Combining 'OG' and Sequel Series Into One Show

'Q-Force' Canceled at Netflix: What to Know
Netflix broke a lot of hearts when it canceled Q-Force back in July. The animated series had been stuck in limbo for about a year and a half before it was dropped, but many fans were holding out hope that it would make a comeback. Finally, star Matt Rogers confirmed that the series is canceled during an interview on the Attitudes! podcast.
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
'The Orville' Star Speaks out on Their Character's Death
The Orville: New Horizons featured a tragic death in its penultimate episode, and now the star whose character died has spoken out. In The Orville Season 3, Episode 9 — titled "Domino" — the crew is attempting to stop the use of a weapon that could cause mass damage. In order to make certain that the device will be destroyed, however, one person has to stay behind and detonate it. [Please Note: The Orville Spoilers Below.]
'Ghosts' Star Richie Moriarty Teases 'Spoiler Alert' for His Character in Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The highly anticipated sophomore season of Ghosts will be returning to CBS this fall after a record-breaking freshman debut. But when Season 2 premieres on Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET in its new timeslot every Thursday, there will be one subtle change in our favorite Scoutmaster's costume. While taking part in the Just for Laughs ComedyPro conversation for the renowned event's 40th-anniversary festival on July 30, Richie Moriarty alongside seven of his co-stars and co-showrunner Joe Wiseman, teased a passive "spoiler alert" noting how Pete's costume will be less "dangerous" this time around.
'Ghosts' Stars Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty Reveal How Cast of BBC Original Have Been 'Helpful'
The smash hit CBS adaptation of the BBC series Ghosts has proven to be a success on this side of this pond as the American sitcom broke broadcast records in its freshmen year for the 2021-2022 season. While it is usually a risky venture with comedy getting lost in translation, Ghosts has no doubt stood on its own with CBS thanks to a vibrant roster of characters, unique to American culture. During a conversation at Montreal's Just for Laughs ComedyPro as part of the world-famous event's 40th-anniversary festival on July 30, series stars Asher Grodman and Richie Moriarty along with co-showrunner Joe Wiseman told Canadian media and event goers that the cast of the BBC One series has been "incredibly helpful" throughout their debut season.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
'Street Outlaws' Fans Send Condolences After Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash During Filming
Street Outlaws fans are in mourning after the death of Ryan Fellows. The stunt driver was killed in a car crash near Las Vegas early Sunday morning while filming a new episode of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America. A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised nearly $9,000 for Fwllows' family. Fellows was 41.
'Sister Wives' Season 17: Christine Brown Moves out of Kody Brown's House in New Trailer
Sister Wives Season 17 is bringing some high tensions to a boiling point with a new trailer revealing Christine Brown moves out of Kody's house. The new season debuts in about a month, and if the new teaser that TLC just released is any indication, the Brown family is continuing to unravel. Among the revelations, are that Christine and Kody's relationship appears to be irreparable.
Kevin Federline Breaks Silence on Britney Spears, Claims Their Kids Are Avoiding Her on Purpose
Kevin Federline says his kids don't want to see Britney Spears right now. During an extensive interview with DailyMail, the singer's ex-husband discussed how he and their two boys, Jayden and Sean, are currently relating with Spears. In exclusive interviews set to air on ITV news this week, Federline and...
Kylie Jenner Blasts Critics After Being Slammed for 'Sanitation Protocols' at Cosmetics Lab
Kylie Jenner has been the target of significant backlash for failing to follow proper "sanitation protocols" at a Kylie Cosmetics lab in Italy. She shared several photos and videos in an August 3 Instagram post showing herself "creating" new makeup without wearing protective gear, save for her lab coat. Her...
'Good Morning America': Michael Strahan Called out on Live TV for Priceless Reaction
Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan was caught in the midst of a candid moment last week, and he soon went viral on social media. Strahan was in the background of a segment featuring ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton, who was describing ways that people could optimize the health and vitality of their hair. When she suggested that men should take prenatal vitamins with a wry joke, Strahan nearly lost his composure.
Selena Quintanilla Fans up in Arms Over Plans to Change Her Voice in Unreleased Songs
The first collection of new music from the late Selena Quintanilla is coming out soon, but it's not a reason for fans to celebrate. Her family authorized the use of technology to make Selena's voice sound much older than she was when she recorded the song. Selena was murdered in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1995. She was 23.
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Lashes out at Kevin Federline: 'Keep My Wife's Name out Your Mouth'
Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari said there is "no validity" to Kevin Federline's recent statement that Spears' sons are intentionally avoiding her. Asghari told his wife's ex-husband to "keep my wife's name... out [of] your mother," even after wishing Federline the best. In a new interview set to air on ITV in the U.K. soon, Federline, 44, claimed Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, have not seen their mother in months. Federline also said he believes the 13-year conservatorship overseen by Spears' father Jamie Spears "saved" the singer.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate
Khloé Kardashian is officially a mom of two! The Keeping up With the Kardashians alum, 38, has welcomed her second baby via surrogate, Kardashians's rep confirmed to Page Six and PEOPLE on Friday night. Tristan Thompson, Kardashian's ex whose infidelity has caused numerous scandals over the years, is the father of the child. The infant in question is a baby boy.
Britney Spears Speaks out With Lengthy Messages After Kevin Federline Reveals Their Sons Are Avoiding Her
Britney Spears has some strong words for her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who recently spoke about the two sons that they share, 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden. On Instagram, Spears wrote that it "saddens" her to hear that Federline claimed that she hasn't seen her sons in months. The matter even prompted her husband, Sam Asghari, to speak out in her defense.
Olivia Newton-John Fans Heartbroken After 'Grease' Star Dies at 73
Olivia Newton-John fans are taking to social media to share how heartbroken they are after the beloved Grease star died at the age of 73. In a statement on the actress' Facebook page, Newton-John's husband John Easterling shared the news of her passing. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson Reaches Major Life Milestone
Honey Boo Boo is officially a high school senior. PEOPLE reported that Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, posed for her last set of high school photos. Her elder sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird shared how proud she was of the special moment by posting the snaps on Instagram.
John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV
Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
Khloé Kardashian and New Man Break up as She Welcomes Second Child Via Surrogate
Khloe Kardashian has reportedly split from her new man. E! News reported that Kardashian and the private equity investor are no longer together. The breakup news comes on the heels that the reality star welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate. A source confirmed to E! News on...
