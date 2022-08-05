Court records detail what led to robbery, police shooting in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Court records paint a better picture of the robbery that led to a fatal shooting by police in downtown Spokane on Wednesday.

The situation started with a robbery in Spokane Valley.

A western Washington man, 58-year-old Scott Banchero, was robbed at a local motel after arriving from the Kirkland Area.

Court records show Banchero was robbed by Christopher A. Jones and Christopher B. Gooch, who got in a van with another man.

Authorities followed Jones and Gooch, who were later arrested in downtown Spokane. That unidentified man driving the van was later shot and killed by police following an hours-long standoff.

Jones and Gooch are now being held in the Spokane County jail on robbery charges.

Meantime, Banchero is charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Multiple federal agencies searched a storage unit rented to Banchero near Spokane. They found 20,000 fentanyl-laced pills, two pounds of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin, and a half pound of cocaine.

