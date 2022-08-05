No end in sight for America’s drug addiction

Leighton Woodhouse, freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker, joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss his latest Substack piece headlined, "Night Train to Oblivion: Anatomy of American OD", which discusses America's drug addiction problem.

“There's such a shortage of beds for detox and rehab facilities um that you have to wait weeks to be able to get um abed and if you're a Fentanyl addict and you have a fleeting moment of clarity where you want help, you can't wait for two weeks to get a bed. In a functioning society, you would be in a bed that very night,” explained Woodhouse.

Later he stated, “There's places in San Francisco you just don't go to because it's completely taken over by an open air drug scene. So we're either going to fix this problem or we're not going to fix this problem. And if we're sitting around waiting for people to have a revelation and pull themselves up by their bootstraps, well, that doesn't happen. So we have to have a way to intervene.”

