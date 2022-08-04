ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police search for suspects in Soulsville homicide

By Autumn Scott
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help searching for suspects after a shooting in Soulsville Monday night.

Police say two large groups of men exchanged gunfire in the 1000 block of Mississippi Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim was injured.

Several of the men from one group were seen on surveillance video gathering inside the store shortly before the shooting, according to police.

MPD released photos of the suspects and the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Suspect wanted nearly two years after East Memphis homicide

Comments / 6

yoyo
4d ago

these guys really look to old to be doing things like hanging out together they should be on a job and taking care of family but hey what I know seems like Memphis like this soft on crime approach.

Reply
8
Kyland Armstrong
3d ago

What you are saying is true, the problem with these people.. it's easier to do nothing prosperous than to be responsible adults and do the right thing. While they are taking down our city of safety and revenue with crime.

Reply
6
 

