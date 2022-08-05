Read on www.pymnts.com
Related
Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation
We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
Today in B2B Payments: Supply Chain Snarls Ease; B2B ACH Volume Rises 12.3% in Q2
Today in B2B payments, global supply chains report less strain in July than at any point since January 2021, while NACHA says B2B automated clearing house (ACH) volume rose 12.3% year over year in the second quarter. Plus, Telio aims to grow its B2B eCommerce platform, and two companies’ earnings spotlight corporate cryptocurrency strategies.
Oil rises as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil rose over $1 a barrel on Tuesday, reversing an earlier decline, after Russia said oil exports to Europe via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August, reviving concern about tight supply.
Nearly Two-Thirds of Consumers Are Uncertain About Their Ability to Afford Food
As food costs rise and the economy heads for a recession, many consumers are becoming anxious about whether they will be able to keep food on the table. According to data from PYMNTS’ recent “Consumer Inflation Sentiment” study, which draws from a July survey of nearly 3,800 U.S. adults, only 37% of consumers agree with the sentiment: “I have no worries about how to afford food or basic needs for me and my family,” leaving nearly two-thirds with at least some anxiety about feeding themselves and their family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thailand Moves CBDC Study to Pilot Stage Without Plans for Issuance
The Bank Of Thailand (BOK) is moving its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) study to the pilot phase but said it has no plans in the works right now to issue a coin. “In addition to previous Wholesale CBDC projects and Proof-of-Concept Retail CBDC testing with corporates, the BOT deems it necessary to extend the scope of Retail CBDC development to a Pilot phase in which real-life application of Retail CBDC will be conducted in cooperation with the private sector within a limited scale,” the BOT said in a press release on Friday (Aug. 5).
Today in Crypto: Singapore's Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Freezes Withdrawals; Crypto Crash Contributes to Nvidia Missing Forecast
Crypto lender Hodlnaut has frozen withdrawals, token swaps and deposits as of Monday (Aug. 8), citing the “recent market conditions,” the company website said. The Singapore company said a “difficult decision was taken for us to focus on stabilising our liquidity and preserving assets, while we work to find the best way to protect our users’ long-term interests.”
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
CBDC Weekly: ECB Sees a ‘Holy Grail’; Thailand, Nepal Push Ahead; Israel Worries
A digital euro could be the “Holy Grail” of cross-border payments, according to a recent report by the European Central Bank. A European central bank digital currency (CBDC) would present a solution that is “immediate, cheap, universal in terms of reach, and settled in a secure settlement medium,” the ECB said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
Singapore-Based Crypto Lender Freezes Withdrawals as Stablecoin Contagion Grows
Yet another crypto lender announced that it has frozen withdrawals, leaving customers potentially facing steep losses. While details are scant, the Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut may have had exposure to both the Terra/LUNA algorithmic stablecoin, which collapsed in May after a weeklong $48 billion run, and possibly Celsius, the first crypto lender forced into insolvency by that failure.
Australian Merchants Turn Lockdown Lessons Into Digital Upgrades
In the U.S., it’s known as curbside pick up or buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS), while in Australia, they prefer to call it click and collect. It’s among the most enduring pandemic accommodations retailers made for edgy consumers, and now it’s a retail force multiplier.
B2B Food Delivery Platform Deliveristo Nets Over $7M in Funding
Deliveristo, a Milan-based food delivery platform that connects restaurant owners and suppliers, has raised €7 million ($7.14 million) in a funding round led by Vertis. The round also saw participation from United Ventures SGR, Azimut Libera Impresa SGR, Gellify Digital Investments, Doorway and several angel investors, according to a Tech Funding News report Monday (Aug. 8).
Sabre Acquires Conferma Pay to Meet Need for New B2B Travel Payments
Seeing a need for investment in technology in the B2B travel payment space, travel industry technology company Sabre has acquired U.K.-based payments company Conferma Pay. The acquisition took place Aug. 3, Business Travel News Europe reported Monday (Aug. 8). Per the report, a Sabre spokesperson said the two companies have had a partnership in place for many years, as Sabre Virtual Payments is built on Conferma Pay.
Today in Crypto: deBridge Attack Attributed to N. Korean Hackers; Crypto Traders Look to Stocks for Market Stability
DeBridge Finance, a cross-chain protocol which became a victim of an email-based cyberattack, said the attack likely came from North Korea’s Lazarus Group, Coindesk wrote Friday (Aug. 5). The attack came from an email address imitating that of Alex Smirnov, the deBridge co-founder. Many employees reported the suspicious email,...
Indian Wealth Management Firm Dezerv Raises $21M
India-based wealth management startup Dezerv has raised $21 million in a financing round led by Accel. As the Economic Times reported Monday (Aug. 8), the company hopes to use the funding to strengthen its user experience, launch new investment opportunities and expand its talent pool. Founded in 2020, Dezerv is...
Nepal Cautiously Explores CBDC
Step by step, Nepal is looking into issuing its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), a report from Beincrypto said Monday (Aug. 8), quoting a local news story. Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank, wants to revise the legislation governing what it can do, which would allow it to look into a CBDC.
Quarate Retail Plans Turnaround Amid 16% Revenue Drop
Video commerce giant and QVC owner Quarate Retail is implementing a turnaround plan amid across-the-board declines in revenue, the company reported Friday (Aug. 5). According to the company's second-quarter earnings report, the company's revenue decreased 16% to $3 billion, while its eCommerce revenue fell 17% to $1.8 billion, or 61% of its total revenue. Meanwhile, QVC International revenue dropped 19%, while revenues for brands Zulily and Cornerstone declined by a respective 45% and 4%.
DoorDash Takes Sting out of Delivery Costs With Subscription Offering
As food prices rise, DoorDash, the United States’ leading restaurant aggregator, is doing what it can to keep customers coming back despite the fees and higher menu prices associated with the channel. The company shared in an investor letter Thursday (Aug. 4) discussing its second-quarter 2022 financial results that...
Process Orchestration Helps Legacy Banks Take Giant Digital Leap
Never has the idea of “legacy” taken such a pasting as during the pandemic’s digital shift, but banking is a legacy business. Or rather, it was. That’s changing at the speed of digital as platforms enable legacy banking systems to become digital product innovation engines. That’s...
New Data: 9 in 10 SMBs Say All-in-One Payment Platforms Save Time, Are More Convenient
Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) face numerous pain points in making and receiving business-to-business (B2B) payments, adding significant friction to accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes. An all-in-one payment platform can address many of these headaches. Ninety percent of SMBs that adopted an all-in-one solution reported saving time...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0