Read on www.kgns.tv
Related
kgns.tv
Saint Augustine welcomes students with open arms
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While there may still be a couple of days left of summer for some students, the Diocese of Laredo is ready to get a head start on the new school year!. Saint Augustine High School started the school year with a presentation and prayer of high hopes.
kgns.tv
UISD Dietitian dishes on changes to breakfast and lunch program
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD Registered Dietitian, Aryana Valdez, visits KGNS News Today to update parents on changes taking place during the 2022-2023 school year. Some of the changes include menu options, a new app to access breakfast and lunch information, and an online option to add money to their child’s account to use when necessary.
megadoctornews.com
Returning to Make A Difference in Education
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo College Assistant Professor and Clinical Coordinator of Radiologic Technology Alonzo Laurel is a proud Palomino graduate who returned to his alma mater to change many students’ lives. When Laurel graduated from Cigarroa High School in 2000, his new challenge was to find the perfect...
kgns.tv
Harmony welcomes parents during orientation day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Parents at Harmony School of Innovation were able to meet their child’s teacher before the start of the school year. On Friday morning, staff and teachers welcomed parents onto campus to talk about the upcoming school year. School supplies were dropped off and last-minute forms...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
What vaccinations does your child need to be ready for school?
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The first bell of the school year begins next week but while they have their supplies in check, certain vaccines are required for students to head back to class. A mobile health clinic gave residents of all ages low-cost to free health screenings just in time...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold CPR training class
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to learn how to save a life. This weekend Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III, the Laredo Health Department, fire officials and other experts will take part in a CPR Stop the Bleed Awareness event. Experts will go over the...
kgns.tv
Laredoans invited to annual Bull Run
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting the community to the third annual Bull Run. Runners and fitness gurus are invited to get down and dirty and put their skills to the test. It all takes place on Saturday at the Freddie Benavides Part in south Laredo.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Utilities Department asks residents to conserve water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Utilities Department is asking the community to conserve water on a voluntary basis. Several cities and counties across Texas have already started implanting conservation programs including Laredo. On Thursday, the City of Laredo sent out a schedule to follow that shows the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
City of Laredo revives plans for the Boulevard of the Americas Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The four blocks in downtown Laredo which is considered a welcome mat to people entering the United States from Mexico has become unsightly over the past few decades. A project meant to revive the area was put on hold three years ago but during Monday night’s...
kgns.tv
Body found in bus in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is investigating a deceased person in the downtown area. According to the Laredo Police Department, the body of a man was found in a school bus at Matamoros and Flores. Laredo Police received a tip at around 10:20 a.m. regarding a body that...
kgns.tv
Move in Seabreeze
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday Morning warm and humid then hot a high of 101 feeling like 105. Also if Seabreeze moves inland slight chance of rain might be possible today in the afternoon hours into early evening . For the reminder of the week heat index’s values of...
kgns.tv
Don’t let your parking tickets add up!
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you think you might have an unpaid parking ticket, you might want to start looking for it. The City of Laredo is now sending parking fines that are older than 90 days to collections. Not only will you have to pay what you were fined...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff says Pete Arredondo was ‘difficult’ during interview with SA newspaper
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar has opened up about his experience working with disgraced Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo. In an interview with San Antonio Express News, Sheriff Cuellar is cited saying he “demoted Arredondo form assistant chief to a commander back in October of 2014 when he worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s office because he “Couldn’t get along with people”.
kgns.tv
Isolated Showers This Week, More Numerous Friday/Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Influence from the gulf is increasing, and we are seeing brief afternoon scattered showers wetting down a few lucky spots in our area. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will arrive from the gulf on Friday and Saturday with more numerous showers. The rains that do occur will be welcome, but mostly too brief to be drought ending. It is too early to determine if we are seeing a large scale weather pattern change that could bring additional rain opportunities after the 7 day forecast period.
kgns.tv
Man wanted for robbery
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for robbery. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 39-year-old Marco Antonio Perales. He is roughly five feet, six inches, weighs 186 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
kgns.tv
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
kgns.tv
Woman accused of posting explicit photos of someone known to her online
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly uploaded explicit photos of someone known to her. Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Marilynn Victoria Palacios and charged her with harassment. The incident was reported on June 22, when officers received a harassment call at the 300 block of...
kgns.tv
Hebbronville Longhorns Prepare for Upcoming Football Season
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Hebbronville football team is only several days away from their first game of the year. Their firs non-district task of the year is against Orange Grove. The longhorns will host the bulldogs in a place where they don’t lose a game since the 2020 season.
Comments / 0